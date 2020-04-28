Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Revenue, Production, CAGR, Consumption, Gross Margin, Price By 2025- Key Players: Americold Logistics (United States), SSI SCHAEFER, Preferred Freezer Services (United States) Etc.
This report examines the size of the global cold chain logistics market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global cold chain logistics market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.
This report focuses on the main global players, covered
Americold Logistics (United States)
SSI SCHAEFER
Preferred Freezer Services (United States)
Burris Logistics
Kloosterboer
Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
Partner Logistics
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
NewCold Coöperatief UA
DHL
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
BioStorage Technologies, Inc
Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc.
OOCL Logistics
JWD Group
CWT Limited
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
Best Cold Chain Co.
AIT
Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
ColdEX
HAVI Group
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
refrigerated transport by rail
refrigerated transport by road
refrigerated transport air transport
refrigerated
Market segment by application, cold chain logistics can be divided into other health
foods and beverages
The objectives of this report’s study are:
To study and forecast the size of the cold chain supply market in the global market.
Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.
Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.
Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.
Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the
strategic profile ofkey players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the Cold Chain Logistics market are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information on data by region , company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Customizations available
With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and national analysis of the cold chain logistics market, by end use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of
the Cold Chain Logistics Sector 1.1 Overview of
the Cold Chain Logistics Market 1.1.1 Scope of the Cold Chain Logistics Product
1.1.2 Market Conditions and Outlook
1.2 Size and analysis of the global cold chain logistics market by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Market of cold chain logistics by type
1.3.1 Refrigerated rail
transport 1.3.2 Refrigerated road
transport 1.3.3 Container
refrigerated transport 1.3.4 Aeronautical refrigerated transport
1.4 Cold chain logistics market by end user / application
1.4.1 Food and beverages
1.4.2 Health
1.4.3 Others
Chapter Two: Analysis of global competition in cold chain logistics by players
2.1 Size of the cold logistics market (value) by players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Concentration rate of market
2.2.2 product / service differences
2.2.3 new entrants
2.2.4 future technological trends
Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)
3.1 Americold Logistics (United States)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Overview of Activities / Companies
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Revenue cold chain logistics business (millions of USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 SSI SCHAEFER
3.2.1 Company profile
3.2.2 General overview of activities / activities
3.2.3 Products, services and solutions
3.2 .4 Cold chain logistics revenue (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Preferred freezing services (United States)
3.3 .1 Company profile
3.3.2 May
