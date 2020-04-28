Biotechnology Market to Witness Rapid Growth by 2025 Top Key Players Danaher, QIAGEN, BD, Illumina, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer

According to new study Biotechnology Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, and Application the global market was valued at US$ 218,012.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 471,336.4 Mn by 2025. The increasing business segments in this field, high growth geographies, acquisitions, new products launches, continue to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency and the quality are expected to propel the growth for the global market. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The increasing initiatives by private and government bodies help to improve the sector, in their countries. However, dearth of skilled professionals and lack of complete understanding of biosystems are expected to act as major challenges hindering the market growth.

The List of Companies 1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. Merck KGaA

3. PerkinElmer, Inc.

4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6. Danaher

7. QIAGEN

8. BD

9. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10. Illumina, Inc.

The rising future conferences and workshops is also anticipated to propel the growth of the biotechnology market in the forecast period. The conferences is the excellent opportunity for the envoys from institutes and universities to interact with the world-class scientists, researchers to discuss the major topics related to current scenario of biotechnology including pharmaceutical biotechnology in healthcare, industrial and microbial biotechnology, food biotechnology, agriculture biotechnology, plant biotechnology, animal biotechnology, environmental biotechnology and nanobiotechnology including their applications. For instance, in October 2018, Conference Series LLC Ltd announce to organize the 21st Euro Biotechnology Conferences in Moscow, Russia to focus on to provide an international forum for the distribution of research, new ideas and practical development to the researchers, professors and business giants across the globe.

The technology platform, and other related resources are helping the companies to accelerate the development of the biotechnology market. The increasing number of product launches and acquisitions help the companies to expand their business. For instance, in March 2018, Danaher Corporation entered into agreement to acquire Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT). Additionally, in April 2017, Molecular Devices (Danaher Corporation) introduced SpectraMax DuoLuc Reporter Assay Kit to expand their product portfolio.

The report segments the global biotechnology market as follows:

Global Biotechnology Market – By Technology

DNA Sequencing

Fermentation

Cell Based Assay

Nanobiotechnology

Chromatography

PCR Technology

Tissue Engineering and Regeneration

Others

Global Biotechnology Market – By Application

Industrial/Bio Processing

Bioinformatics

Food & Agriculture

Health

Natural Resource & Environment

Others

Global Biotechnology Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

