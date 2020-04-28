Bioreactors Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2027 Top Key Players Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Ependorf, General Electric, Bioengineering AG
Bioreactors market is expected to grow due to rapid growth of biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, technological advancements and increasing investments in R&D and others activities. In addition, growth of pharmaceutical and medical device outsourcing as well as high potential of emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the bioreactors market in the coming years.
The global bioreactors market accounted to US$ 2,850.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,811.5 Mn by 2027.
Company Profiles
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Applikon Biotechnology BV
- Merck KGaA
- Sartorius AG
- Eppendorf
- General Electric
- Bioengineering AG
- Solaris Biotechnology Srl
- Danaher (Pall Corporation)
- Praj Industries
The report segments the global bioreactors market as follows:
Global Bioreactors Market – By Product Class
Benchtop (up to15L) Bioreactors
Pilot Scale (15-1000L) Bioreactors
Industrial Scale(>1000L) Bioreactors
Global Bioreactors Market – By Application
Microbial Application
Multi-Use Bioreactors
Glass Bioreactors
Stainless Steel Bioreactors
Single-Use Bioreactors
Cell Culture Application
Multi-Use Bioreactors
Glass Bioreactors
Stainless Steel Bioreactors
Single-Use Bioreactors
Global Bioreactors Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Singapore
Thailand
Malaysia
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
South & Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
Argentina
Strategic Insights
Geographic expansion and strategic agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global bioreactors industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration are listed below:
2018: In June 2018, Bioengineering opened its new branch-office in South Korea. This has helped the company to have a strong presence in the Asian countries
2017: In September 2017, Solaris Biotech launched its presence in the USA in the San Francisco Bay Area. The expansion is aimed to provide better service and customer support and to address the rising demand in the US market.
2017: In April 2017, Applikon Biotechnology has established an agreement with Sanyo Trading Scientific Instruments. (Japan). This helped Applikon to expand and establish a strong foothold in the Japanese market.
