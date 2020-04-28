Bioreactors Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2027 Top Key Players Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Ependorf, General Electric, Bioengineering AG

The global bioreactors market accounted to US$ 2,850.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,811.5 Mn by 2027.

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Applikon Biotechnology BV

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Eppendorf

General Electric

Bioengineering AG

Solaris Biotechnology Srl

Danaher (Pall Corporation)

Praj Industries

The report segments the global bioreactors market as follows:

Global Bioreactors Market – By Product Class



Benchtop (up to15L) Bioreactors

Pilot Scale (15-1000L) Bioreactors

Industrial Scale(>1000L) Bioreactors

Global Bioreactors Market – By Application

Microbial Application

Multi-Use Bioreactors

Glass Bioreactors

Stainless Steel Bioreactors

Single-Use Bioreactors

Cell Culture Application

Multi-Use Bioreactors

Glass Bioreactors

Stainless Steel Bioreactors

Single-Use Bioreactors

Global Bioreactors Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Strategic Insights

Geographic expansion and strategic agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global bioreactors industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration are listed below:

2018: In June 2018, Bioengineering opened its new branch-office in South Korea. This has helped the company to have a strong presence in the Asian countries

2017: In September 2017, Solaris Biotech launched its presence in the USA in the San Francisco Bay Area. The expansion is aimed to provide better service and customer support and to address the rising demand in the US market.

2017: In April 2017, Applikon Biotechnology has established an agreement with Sanyo Trading Scientific Instruments. (Japan). This helped Applikon to expand and establish a strong foothold in the Japanese market.

