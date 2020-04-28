Automotive Biometric Market Research Report, Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Global Region 2020-2025

This report examines the size of the global automotive biometrics market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global automotive biometrics market by company, region, type and end-use industry.

Automotive biometrics is an electronic device used for identification and authentication in vehicles for a number of applications mainly, vehicle access, ignition switch, vehicle immobilization, rationalization and health surveillance. Biometric systems can be in any form, such as fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, voice recognition and others.

In 2017, the global market for automotive biometrics was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Hitachi

Fujitsu

Nuance Communications

Voxx International

Safran

Synaptics Incorporated

ASSA ABLOY AB (HID)

BioEnable Technologies

Fingerprint Cards

Methode Electronics

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into voice recognition by fingerprint recognition

fingerprint

recognition

Facial recognition

Others

Segment market application, divided into

vehicle

Utility tourism

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

study and forecast the size market for automotive biometrics on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the biometric automobile market are as follows:

Historical Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key players

biometrics manufacturers

automotive distributors / traders / wholesalers

automotive Biometrics

Industry Association of subcomponents biometric automobile manufacturers

Sellers downstream

Customizations available

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the automotive biometric market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, status and forecasts of the global automotive biometric market 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Automotive Biometric Industry

1.1 Market overview

automotive biometric 1.1.1 Scope of automotive biometric product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Size and analysis of the global automotive biometric market by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Automotive biometric market by type

1.3.1 Fingerprint scan

1.3.2 Speech recognition

1.3.3 Recognition

facial 1.3.4 Others

1.4 Automotive biometric market by end users / application

1.4.1 Passenger car

1.4.2 Commercial vehicle

Chapter Two: Analysis of the global automotive biometric competition by players

2.1 Size of the automotive biometric market (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2 .1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Differences in products / services

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Technological trends in the future

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)

3.1 Hitachi

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Overview of main activity / company

3.1 .3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Automotive biometric turnover (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Fujitsu

3.2.1

Continuation of the company profile …

