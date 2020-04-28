Asia Pacific smart factory market will grow by 10.7% over 2020-2026 with a total addressable market cap of $763.9 billion in the fast-growing region with consideration of the COVID-19 impact.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are

ABB Ltd.

Adept Technology Inc.

ATOS SE

Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognex Corporation

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Danaher Corporation

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

FLIR Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

Genmark Automation, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Konux Inc.

Kuka Aktiengesellschaft

Metso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Nextnine Ltd

NovaTech Process Solutions LLC

Omron Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Pari Robotics

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Wipro Limited

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation



Based on product, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Industrial 3D Printing

Sensors

Machine Vision

• Processors

• Cameras

• Software

• Enclosures

• Frame Grabbers

• Integration Services

• Lighting

• Other Machine Vision Systems

Industrial Robots

• Articulated Robots

• Cartesian/Gantry/Rectangular Arm Robots

• SCARA Robots

• Cylindrical Robots

• Delta/Parallel Robots

• Collaborative Robots

• Other Industrial Robots

Industrial Network

• RFID System

• Wireless Network

• Wired Network

Control Devices

• Servo Motors and Drives

• Relays and Switches

Asia Pacific Smart Factory Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

