Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players: Adobe, Amazon.com , Catchoom, Facebook, Google, Huawei Technologies , IBM Microsoft

The Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fashion report comprises of various segments linked to ICT industry and market with comprehensive research and analysis. Market research analysis and insights covered in this report are very considerate for the businesses to make better decisions, to develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion of a particular product and thereby extending their reach towards the success. Businesses can achieve unrivalled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets with the help of this Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fashion market report. This market report estimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

By thinking from the customer point of view, a team of researchers, analysts and industry experts work carefully to generate this Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fashion market research report. Top players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in this Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fashion market research report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. To attain knowledge of the market factors, this transparent, extensive and supreme Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fashion market report is generated.

On the basis of offerings, artificial intelligence in fashion market is segmented into solutions and services. Cognitive computing and artificial intelligence are increasing agility for retailers. Significant investments are being made by some of the leading IT companies as well as fashion retailers. In 2018, the retail industry invested approximately US$3.4 billion, more than any other sector, in artificial intelligence for capabilities such as expert shopping advisors, automated customer-service agents, and omnichannel merchandising. Thus, substantial investments and ongoing contracts among leading IT companies and fashion brands to develop advance software are propelling the growth of artificial intelligence in fashion market at a rapid pace. The solution segment led the artificial intelligence in fashion market in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Adobe

com

Catchoom

Facebook

Google

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE

China dominated the artificial intelligence in fashion market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. China is the biggest supplier of apparel to European countries. Some of the apparel companies are shifting their manufacturing units to Bangladesh and Vietnam due to lower labor costs. Pertaining to this factor, the country’s textile and apparel producers are struggling through an industrial restructuring. On the other hand, China still holds the position of largest clothing exporter worldwide with enormous production capacities. Also, the Chinese market is about to overtake the US fashion industry market in the forthcoming period because of the demand from the luxury segment.

ASIA PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN FASHION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Offerings

Solutions

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Application

Product Recommendation

Virtual Assistant

Product Search and Discovery

Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting

Customer Relationship Management

Others

By End-User Industry

Apparel

Accessories

Cosmetics

Others

