Global Air Flow Sensor Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as DENSO EUROPE, First Sensor AG, Degree Controls Inc., TE Connectivity Corporation, Oscium, A Dechnia LLC., Sensirion AG Switzerland, Delta OHM, Honeywell International Inc, System Controls, Siemens AG, Delphi Technologies, OMRON Corporation, and Robert Bosch GmbH are the key players in the global Air Flow Sensor market.

According to this study, The Global Air Flow Sensor Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, due to growing demand of air flow sensor in healthcare industry, which are used in respiratory equipment, analysers, oxygen concentrators, sleep apnea machines, spirometers, anaesthesia and patient monitoring systems, ventilators and others. The growing application air flow sensor in the automobile industry like improved engine performance, superior engine control, fast response time, high resistance and durability and low airflow restriction among others will foster the global Air Flow Sensor Market in the forecast period.

Moreover, the major factor driving market growth is rising development of novel airflow sensors to offer the optimal basis for cost- & energy-efficient control on the entire HVAC system installed in smart buildings.

On the basis of Type, the Air Flow Sensor market has been segmented into Volume air flow sensors and Mass air flow sensors dominates the global Air Flow Sensor owing to its application for improving engine performance, superior engine control, fast response time, high resistance and durability and low airflow restriction among others. Volume air flow sensors are driven by its application of measurement of the amount of the air flowing into the engine.

On the basis of Sensing wire type, the Air Flow Sensor market has been segmented into the hot wire and Cold wire. Hotwire segment is dominating the market owing to its application in the automotive industry to measure the mass air flow intake into the internal combustion engine. The cold wire will segment will grow due to its features such as to measure the ambient air and provide a reference for the hot resistor element used to measure the air flow.

On the basis of End-User Industry, the Air Flow Sensor market has been segmented into Automobiles, Aerospace, Data Centers, Spirometer, and Leak Detection in pressurized air systems, Engine Control and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning). By application, HVAC will lead the market due to applications of air flow sensor for monitoring air conditioning in ducts. Automobiles industry will drive by its application to calculate the proper amount of fuel to be delivered to the vehicle’s engine and relay signals to the engine control unit (ECU).

Air Flow Sensor Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

