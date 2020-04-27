What will Ensure Steady Growth in Global Vision Sensor Market in Future?

The global vision sensor market is expected to reach revenue of $9.2 billion by 2030 from its recorded value of $2.5 billion in 2019. On the basis of type, the vision sensor market is divided into monochrome and color categories. Of these, the monochrome category had the larger market share, in terms of revenue, in 2019.

This is primarily attributed to the numerous technical advantages offered by the monochrome variants in various applications, such as better edge detection, as compared to color sensors. Moreover, monochrome variants require lesser light power than the color ones, which causes a huge spike in the demand for the former, every year.

Amongst all the categories, packaging is predicted to record the fastest growth, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. The main factor contributing toward its rapid growth would be the escalating demand for flexible packaging in various countries, such as the U.S. and China, as a result of the technological advancements in the field.

The biggest trend being witnessed in the vision sensor market growth is the soaring demand for smart sensors. This is primarily attributed to the rising adoption of internet of things (IoT), along with the numerous technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.

The implementation of the deep learning technology in vision sensors will allow for the accurate detection of defects, from a set of reference data pictures. The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) of Taiwan deployed 3D smart vision sensors in garment production, in 2019.