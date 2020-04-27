Western Blotting Market will be cross US$ 992.55 Mn in 2027 Studied in New Research Profiling Merck, GENERAL ELECTRIC, LI-COR, OriGene Technologies
Western Blotting market is expected to grow significantly due to driving factors such as application in the field of proteomic research, rising prevalence of Lyme and HIV, and increasing investment in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. However, the factor such as alternative technologies for protein detection is likely to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market.
The research report provides a big picture on “Western Blotting market” 2027, on a global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This report covers detailed segmentation, complete r & d history, and explanatory analysis including the latest news. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the markets hike in terms of revenue.
The global western blotting market accounted to US$ 638.82 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 992.55 Mn by 2027.
Get sample PDF of report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001121/
Western Blotting market – key companies profiled:-
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., LI-COR, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., and Abcam plc among the others.
The report segments the global western blotting market as follows:
Global Western Blotting Market – By Product
- Instruments
- Imagers
- Gel Electrophoresis Instruments
- Blotting Systems
- Consumables
- Kits
- Reagents
- Others
Global Western Blotting Market – By Application
- Biomedical & Biochemical Research
- Agricultures
- Others
Global Western Blotting Market – By End User
- Biotechnological & Pharmaceutical Companies
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
Global Western Blotting Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- U.K
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- South & Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
The companies are involved in various growth strategies that are enabling the growth of the market as well as for the company. For instance, in June, 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched iBright 1500 Imaging System Series that includes two models, the Invitrogen iBright FL1500 imaging system and the Invitrogen iBright CL1500 imaging system for life science researchers.
Western Blotting table of contents:
chapter 1 industry overview
chapter 2 major segmentation (classification, application and etc.) Analysis
chapter 3 production market analysis
chapter 4 sales market analysis
chapter 5 consumption market analysis
chapter 6 production, sales and consumption market comparison analysis
chapter 7 competition analysis by players
chapter 8 marketing channel analysis
chapter 9 new project investment feasibility analysis
chapter 10 industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers
chapter 11 marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders
chapter 12 global and regional market forecast
chapter 14 market dynamics
chapter 15 market effect factors analysis
chapter 16 conclusions
Research methodology
Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001121/
Contact Us:
Call: +1-646-491-9876
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.