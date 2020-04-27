United States Connected Vehicle Market, Size, Growth, Share, Trade Analysis 2018-2023

The United States connected vehicle market is expected to show double-digit growth rates. Connected vehicles could boost service revenues for U.S. automakers. OEMs such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co could potentially charge a monthly/annual subscription fee from customers who would be interested in accessing real time, crowd-sourced HD maps maintained by a wide network of tens of millions of vehicles.The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT’s) Connected Vehicle program is working with local transportation agencies and the state, vehicle and device manufacturers, and the public to test and evaluate technology that will enable cars, buses, trucks, trains, roads and other infrastructure, so that smartphones and other devices can â€œtalkâ€ to one another.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10009620

Connected vehicles could potentially reduce the number of casualties and injuries caused by accidents on roads and highways. The number of people surviving these crashes has increased significantly because of airbags, anti-lock brakes, and other technologies. The USDOT is shifting its focus from helping people survive crashes to preventing crashes from happening in the first place.

Connected vehicles have many significant advantages over new technologies now appearing in high-end vehicles, such as radar, lidar, cameras, and other sensors. Connected vehicle technologies and applications have a great range of on-board vehicle equipment, which allows the occupant to receive alerts of hazardous situations much earlier, providing more reaction time and possibly preventing accidents.

Key growth factors

o Demand for an autonomous driving experience in maximum in this region, according to forecasts along with the technological advancements and increasing the need for connectivity among the customers are the primary drivers for the connected vehicle market in the U.S. market.

o In the U.S, commercial and regulatory initiatives have recently driven the adoption of OEM telematics services.

Threats and key players

o Tension building between the incumbent automotive players and a new wave of companies/ start-ups.

o Autonomous vehicles will disrupt the automobile industry, but critical challenges include concerns over infrastructure, liability and other legal issues.

o Some of the key players operating in the market are:- Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, and ZF Friedrichshafen.

What’s covered in the report?

1) Overview of the United States connected vehicle market

2) Evolution of connected car solutions

3) Connected vehicle ecosystem

4) Connected vehicle- integration landscape model

5) Total number of embedded passenger car solutions in United States by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023,CAGR, and SWOT analysis for embedded solutions

6) Total number of integrated passenger car solutions in United States by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023, CAGR, and SWOT analysis for integrated solutions

7) Total number of tethered passenger car solutions in United States by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023, CAGR, and SWOT analysis for tethered solutions

8) Value proposition for connected passenger car services

9) Value proposition for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)- connected passenger car services

10) Total number of fleet management solutions in United States by value (USD Bn) and volume(Mn units) 2018-2023 and CAGR

11) Value proposition for connected truck services

12) Modular strategy – truck manufacturers and OEMs

13) Key opportunities in the United States connected vehicle market

14) Key market trends in the United States connected vehicle market

15) Analysis of company profiles of major public and private players operating in the market

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10009620

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for connected vehicle products and services to determine the viability of the business.

2. Determine the developed and new markets where connected vehicle technology is consumed.

3. Formulate a product market strategy based on the position in the value chain and determine the optimal product/service placement.

4. Identify the gap areas and address them.

5. Develop strategies based on the industry and economic factors for each of the segments.

6. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

“Customizations available

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Market Report (Affected by Covid19)

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market