Smart Syringes Market Growth, Drivers, Challenges, Competitive Analysis, Development, Forecast to 2027 Profiling Baxter, Terumo, Cardinal Health, Gerresheimer

Smart syringes is having huge application in the field of vaccination, drug delivery and Blood Specimen Collection. Vaccination is an essential form of primary prevention and is used for administering the antigenic substance to produce immunity to a specific disease. The procedure stimulates the body to make antibodies against antigens of pathogens and improves resistance to a particular disease.

The global smart syringes market, based on the application was segmented into Vaccination, Drug Delivery, and Blood Specimen Collection In 2018, the drug delivery held a largest market share of the smart syringes market, by application. However, the vaccination segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the coming years.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002257/

Several diseases like smallpox and polio have been successfully exterminated through the vaccination. Moreover, in India, the government has made vaccines to be compulsorily administered to the kids that protect from diseases such as, Diphtheria, Tuberculosis, Mumps, Pertussis, Measles, Polio, Typhoid, Hepatitis A & B, Rubella and Rotavirus.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Smart Syringes market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Smart Syringes market’s growth in terms of revenue.

Some of the Leading Players Operating in this Market:

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

AdvaCare Pharma

Numedico Technologies Pty Ltd

Gerresheimer AG

Parker Hannifin Corp

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Terumo Corporation

Baxter

The major market players within recent years have been observed to invest a substantial amount towards the development of new products. The global leaders in the market have majorly chosen product launches as one of the critical strategies to improve its product line to offer customer-centric benefit to its end-users and enhance its geographic diversification. Away from mainstream and conventional products, the companies have focused towards developing new products. For instance, in February, 2017 Baxter International Inc. launched new enteral ENFit syringe and accessory line for patients who require tube feeding.

Sharps injuries are anticipated to be the major driving force for growth of smart syringes. Sharp injury is an incident, in which the skin penetrated unintentionally through the blade (such as scalpel), syringe, needle or other medical instruments. These medical instruments are necessary for carrying out healthcare work and could cause an injury by pricking or cutting the skin. These kinds of injuries are also known as percutaneous injuries. With the hollow-bore needles, there is always a higher risk of infections during intravascular cannulation, injections, venipuncture, and use of IV cannulae and needles & syringes. Sharp instruments generally contaminated with an infected patient’s blood can transmit several diseases, including hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which leads to AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome).

These injuries further transmit infectious diseases, majorly blood-borne viruses. The transference of infection depends on the person’s natural immune system. According to the Ontario Hospital Association/Ontario Medical Association (2016), it estimated that in a workplace there is a 6% to 30% chance to infect an exposed person from a contaminated needle with hepatitis B virus. Thus, due to rising incidence of sharp injuries, the smart syringes market is expected to grow at rapid pace.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Passive Safety Syringes

Active Safety Syringes

Auto-Disable Syringes

By Application

Vaccination

Drug Delivery

Blood Specimen Collection

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare

Others

An exclusive Smart Syringes market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Smart Syringes Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Smart Syringes market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Syringes market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Smart Syringes market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002257/

Also, key Smart Syringes market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Report Spotlights

– Progressive industry trends in the Smart Syringes market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

– Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

– Quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2027

– Estimation of global demand across various industries

– PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

– Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global demand

– Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global market

– Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global market growth

– Global market size at various nodes of market

– Detailed overview and segmentation of the global market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

– Global market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]