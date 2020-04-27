Global smart factory market is expected to reach $340.4 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 8.9% with consideration of the COVID-19 impact.

Global Smart Factory Market This research report provides COVID-19 Outbreak study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Smart Factory Market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Smart Factory Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ABB Ltd.

Adept Technology Inc.

ATOS SE

Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognex Corporation

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Danaher Corporation

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

FLIR Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

Genmark Automation, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Konux Inc.

Kuka Aktiengesellschaft

Metso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Nextnine Ltd

NovaTech Process Solutions LLC

Omron Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Pari Robotics

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Wipro Limited

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

(Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Highlighted with 86 tables and 105 figures, this 218-page report “Global Smart Factory Market 2020-2026 by Component, Product (Industrial 3D Printing, Sensors, Machine Vision, Industrial Robots, Industrial Network, Control Devices), Technology, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart factory market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. This report is built on historical period of 2015-2019 with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart factory market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product, Technology, End User, and Region.

Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Based on product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Industrial 3D Printing

Sensors

Machine Vision

• Processors

• Cameras

• Software

• Enclosures

• Frame Grabbers

• Integration Services

• Lighting

• Other Machine Vision Systems

Industrial Robots

• Articulated Robots

• Cartesian/Gantry/Rectangular Arm Robots

• SCARA Robots

• Cylindrical Robots

• Delta/Parallel Robots

• Collaborative Robots

• Other Industrial Robots

Industrial Network

• RFID System

• Wireless Network

• Wired Network

Control Devices

• Servo Motors and Drives

• Relays and Switches

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Human–Machine Interface (HMI)

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

• Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)

• Plant Asset Management (PAM)

• Distributed Control System (DCS)

• Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

• Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

• Other Technologies

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Aerospace & Defense

• Oil & Gas

• Automotive

• Metals and Mining

• Food & Beverage

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Semiconductors and Electronics

• Pharmaceutical

• Other End Users

Smart Factory Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Smart Factory Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Along with a broad overview of the global Smart Factory Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study. Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Smart Factory Market.

Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Smart Factory Market. Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market.

This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market. Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Smart Factory Market.

Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Smart Factory Market. Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered Smart Factory Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

All major regions and countries have been covered Smart Factory Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets. Segment Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Smart Factory Market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Smart Factory Market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Smart Factory Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Smart Factory Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Smart Factory Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Smart Factory Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA .

. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Smart Factory Market?

The Content of the Study Subjects, Includes a Total of 15 Chapters:

Chapter 1 , to describe Smart Factory product scope, market overview , market opportunities , market driving force and market risks.

, to describe Smart Factory , market , market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Smart Factory, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Smart Factory in 2020 and 2024.

to profile the top manufacturers of Smart Factory, with and global market share of Smart Factory in 2020 and 2024. Chapter 3, the Smart Factory competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

the Smart Factory competitive and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4 , the Smart Factory breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions , from 2020 to 2024.

, the Smart Factory breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the , from 2020 to 2024. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 , to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2020 to 2024.

, to break the sales data at the and market share for key countries in the world, from 2020 to 2024. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2020 to 2024.

to segment the sales by market rate by type, application, from 2020 to 2024. Chapter 12, Smart Factory market forecast, by regions, type and application , with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2024.

Smart Factory market forecast, , with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Factory sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

{A free report data (as a form of Excel Datasheet) will also be provided upon request along with a new purchase.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.}

