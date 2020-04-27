Push-To-Talk Market Share, Size 2020| Emerging Rapidly with Global Latest Trends, Growth, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

The global Push-To-Talk market size was 4460 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9760 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.3% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Push-To-Talk market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Push-To-Talk market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Push-to-talk (PTT), also known as press-to-transmit, is a method of having conversations or talking on half-duplex communication lines, including two-way radio, using a momentary button to switch from voice reception mode to transmit mode.

Popularly known as PTT, also known as press-to-transmit, Push to Talk (PTT) is a service that enables wireless cell phone users to instantly communicate. Users activate this feature by simply pushing a button. The button switches your cell phone’s mode from voice transmission mode to voice reception mode.

PTT expands wireless coverage from 4G LTE, 4G HSPA+, and 3G to access Wi-Fi networks. For PTT users, the addition of Wi-Fi provides maximum in-building coverage and reduces international communications costs.

Modernization of commercial voice and Date projects has led to the increasing demand for Push to talk. Increasing mobile networks projects across the globe, especially in the developing countries is another major factor, driving the growth of the PTT market during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Verizon

AT&T

Sprint Corporation

Ericsson

Iridium

China Telecom

China Mobile Communications Corporation

C Spire

GRID Communications Pte Ltd

KPN

Maxis

HipVoice

Smart Communications

CCM Systems Company Limited

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

3G

4G

Wi-Fi

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Safety

Transport

Government

Business & Commerce

PAMR (Operator)

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Push-To-Talk in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Push-To-Talk are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Push-To-Talk Manufacturers

Push-To-Talk Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Push-To-Talk Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Push-To-Talk market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

