Private Cloud Storage Market will Register a 16 CAGR During Period 2020-2026 | Know Which Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

The Global Private Cloud Storage Market Ecosystem is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16% by 2027.

Private cloud storage market forms a part of private cloud-based infrastructure as a service (IaaS). It is typically deployed by large sized organizations having heavy incoming data on a frequent basis as well as those with critical need for data security. Primary users of private cloud storage include banking institutions, IT & telecom companies, and healthcare organizations, among others.



IBM Corporation, Amazon.com Inc, Google, Oracle, Microsoft Corporation etc.

By Application: Government, Government, BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing Others.



The private cloud storage market is yet to achieve maturity due to the limited adoption across different applications worldwide. North America, being the pioneer in private cloud storage market, has achieved high penetration of cloud computing services. In case of cloud services, maturity can be related to the proportion of revenue generated from services segment as opposed to the solutions segment. The deployment of cloud storage for any user consists of Public, Private, and Hybrid Cloud storing elements. Market dynamics of the deployment have witnessed various developments in the last 5 years. Companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are the prominent players for this node in the global Cloud Storage market.

GLOBAL PRIVATE CLOUD STORAGE MARKET ECOSYSTEM

GLOBAL PRIVATE CLOUD STORAGE: KEY TRENDS

Cloud storage has brought revolutionary changes in the process of data handing and data assessment in various organisations by eliminating the requirement of in house IT infrastructure, which adds on a huge cost to the organisation’s expense. The most visible effect of using the cloud storage is be seen in the Banking and insurance sector.

Retailers using cloud storage are not only reducing the cost of computing and data storage but are also increasing customers’ experience while shopping by giving them suitable offers, discounts and much more with the help of their data stored. Retailers like Walgreens, 1-800-Flowers, Bernhardt Furniture ,etc, are using IMB cloud services for unique experience.

Table of Content:

Ecosystem Report – Table of Content

Introduction Global Private Cloud StorageMarket Ecosystem Definition Scope of study Executive Summary Global Market Segmentation

Private Cloud Storage Market Ecosystem Positioning

Global Private Cloud StorageMarket Ecosystem Snapshot Global Private Cloud StorageMarket Ecosystem Segmentation By Component

Private Cloud Storage Market Ecosystem Sizing, Volume, and ASP Analysis & Forecast

Global Private Cloud StorageMarket Ecosystem Sizing & Volume Cross-segmentation

And More…