PHOTONIC INTEGRATED CIRCUIT MARKET TO WITNESS GREAT GROWTH | BROADCOM., LIONIX INTERNATIONAL, NOKIA AND MORE

A comprehensive Study accomplished by DBMR, on both global and regional sales of Photonic Integrated Circuit Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities to 2026. The study is a mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Market key players Involved in the study are TE Connectivity, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Enablence., Broadcom., LioniX International, NOKIA, Aifotec Design & Development by Tatjana Glasauer, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. amongst others.

Global photonic integrated circuit market is to register a healthy CAGR of 27.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global photonic integrated circuit market are NeoPhotonics Corporation, Infinera Corporation., Lumentum Operations LLC, Intel Corporation, ColorChip, Finisar Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Luxtera, VLC Photonics S.L., TE Connectivity, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Enablence., Broadcom., LioniX International, NOKIA, Aifotec Design & Development by Tatjana Glasauer, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. amongst others.

Market Definition:

Photonic integrated circuit (PIC) is an integration of several optical components, and is also called integrated optoelectronic devices. They are used to transfer huge data at a very high speed and are widely used in optical fiber communications. They use protons for carrying data as they are more reliable and can carry more data in comparison to electrical ICs. They have a diversified and wide range of end under applications in various industries including aerospace, industrial, telecommunication, optics, and energy amongst a few.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for PIC’s due to their ability to carry huge amounts of data at a high speed, as compared to other electrical integrated circuits

Rising need for better communication and computation need drives the growth of this market

The booming growth of 3D sensing applications, LiDar applications and automotive lighting boosts the growth of this market

Technological advancements and extensive use of cloud applications, 5G and IoT accelerates the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Absence of digitization in some regions hampers the growth of this market as PICs require the use of digital photonics

Complication involved in designing photonic integrated circuits restrains the growth of this market

High cost and high capital required at the initial level hinders the growth of this market

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. and GlobalFoundries (GF) have entered into a strategic and affirmative partnership in order to ramp the production of MACOM’s laser photonic integrated circuits (LPICs) by efficiently utilizing GF’s expertise in silicon photonics. This strategic alliance would aim to increase the application of LPICs in massive data centers and 5G networks.

In February 2019, Optoscribe has entered into a strategic alliance with Sumitomo Electric Industries. The aim of this alliance is to provide multicore fiber (MCF) components that can have its extensive applications in data centers and telecom industries that would integrate Optoscribe’s PIC that embeds waveguides and has a high precision micromachining. This PIC would deem fit for Sumitomo Electric Industries to increase their MCF’s application across data communication and telecom industries.

