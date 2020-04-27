Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025): Present Scenario, User Demand, Growth Analysis, Benefits and Regional Overview

This report studies the global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Increasing oil and gas demand from developed economies, discovery of new oil and gas reserves, increasing exports and imports of oil & oil products are fuelling the industry.

North America is projected to be the major revenue generator with the increase in new onshore and offshore exploration and development in exploration activities in the Campos and Santos regions.

In 2017, the global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2195055

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Royal Vopak

GDF SUEZ

Buckeye

Vitol Group

Amec Foster Wheeler

Magellan Midstream

WorleyParsons

Niska Gas Storage

Centrica

CIM-CCMP

CLH

DaLian Port

HORIZON TERMINALS

Kinder Morgan

NuStar Energy

Odfjell

Oiltanking

Ramboll

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2195055

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Marine Vessels & Platforms

Control & Instrumentation – Oil & Gas

Pipe Lines

Oilfield Tools

Market segment by Application, split into

Crude Oil

Refined Petroleum Products

Natural Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas

Others

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-oil-and-gas-storage-and-transportation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Manufacturers

Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation

1.1 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Overview

1.1.1 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market by Type

1.3.1 Marine Vessels & Platforms

1.3.2 Control & Instrumentation – Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Pipe Lines

1.3.4 Oilfield Tools

1.4 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Crude Oil

1.4.2 Refined Petroleum Products

1.4.3 Natural Gas

1.4.4 Liquefied Natural Gas

1.4.5 Others

Chapter Two: Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155