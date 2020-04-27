The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Global Nurse Call Systems Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Nurse Call Systems Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

The Nurse Call Systems Market report provides analysis for the period from 2016 to 2026, where 2019 to 2026 is the forecast period with 2018 as the base year. This report on nurse call systems covers an in-depth analysis of the market including statistical and subjective data points, along with the key market drivers and opportunities & restraints that have positive or negative effects on the overall global market. An exclusive coverage has been provided for market drivers and challenges & opportunities for a country-level market in the respective regional segments. The report comprises a competitive analysis of the key players functioning in the market and covers in-depth data related to the competitive landscape of the market and the recent strategies & products that will assist or affect the market in the coming years.



Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., Ascom Holding AG, Cornell Communications, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Azure Healthcare Limited, Rauland-Borg Corporation (acquired by Ametek, Inc.), Vigil Health Solutions, Inc. and Tyco SimplexGrinnell

The wireless communication segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Wireless communication is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, owing to the availability of portable systems, low cost of installation, and integration with other devices. Moreover, wireless communication is mostly preferred nurse call systems, as it allows free mobility of patients.

The hospital segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Hospitals are anticipated to hold the largest nurse call systems market share due to the growing figure of patient flow, integration of sophisticated solutions, and the growing number of emergency cases. The increasing number of patients and growing urgency of medical care lead to nurse fatigue. Therefore, hospitals are gradually implementing these solutions.



Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

In terms of different regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa & Latin America. North America is anticipated to dominate the market in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years. This is mainly due to the fact that several regulatory reforms have been introduced, and investments are made to apprise hospitals with technology-driven nurse call systems. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. China is one of the major countries that is generating opportunities in the nurse call systems market in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2016, Singapore Ministry of Health declared the expansion of the acute care nursing homes in the country. The investment provided by governments to nursing homes is anticipated to contribute to the regional market growth.