North America Corporate Assessment Services Market | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027

North America Corporate Assessment Services Market report is an in-depth study on the ICT industry while also explaining what North America Corporate Assessment Services Market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

Cognitive assessment is a type of pre-employment assessment that evaluates a candidate’s aptitude to solve problems. Cognitive aptitude can be the optimal predictor of job performance. It includes multiple-choice items that evaluate several mental abilities, such as numerical and verbal ability, reasoning, and reading knowledge. Performance assessment tools need employees to demonstrate or prove that they have mastered the area being assessed.

During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the cognitive by product is anticipated to be the largest contributor in the corporate assessment services market. Whereas, performance segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The market for corporate assessment services is fragmented with the presence of due to the presence of a significant number of companies operating in the market. Moreover, the strong presence of regional market players with limited geographic focus and a notable customer base within the local market has further boosted the overall competitiveness existing in the market.

The companies operating in the are offering a wide range of assessment services for different hiring levels. Also, the service providers are focusing on offering cutting edge solutions to their clients by integrating advanced technologies such as AI and predictive analytics to provide the recruiters with actionable insights to help them during the hiring process.

NORTH AMERICA CORPORATE ASSESSMENT- SERVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

NORTH AMERICA CORPORATE ASSESSMENT- By Product

Cognitive

Personality

Knowledge

Performance

Company Fit

Others

NORTH AMERICA CORPORATE ASSESSMENT- By Application

Campus Recruitment

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment Services

NORTH AMERICA CORPORATE ASSESSMENT- By Hiring Phase

Pre-Hire

Post-Hire

NORTH AMERICA CORPORATE ASSESSMENT- By Hiring Level

Executive

Entry Level

Professional

Others

Company Profiles

AON PLC

Arctic Shores

Aspiring Minds

Birkman International

Development Dimensions International

HireVue

Korn Ferry

IBM Corporation

Mettl Online Assessment

SHL

