North America 3D printing software and service market is expected to grow by 21.9% annually in the forecast period and reach $12.43 billion by 2030 despite the COVID-19 impact.

Global North America 3D Printing Software And Service Market This research report provides COVID-19 Outbreak study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the North America 3D Printing Software And Service Market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. North America 3D Printing Software And Service Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3D Systems Corporation

Artec 3D

AUTODESK, INC.

Dassault Systmes

Digital Mechanics AB

Doob Group AG

GPI Prototype & Manufacturing Services, INC.

Imaginarium

Materialise NV

Organovo Holdings, INC.

Pixologic, Inc.

Prodways

Proto Labs, Inc.

PTC, Inc.

Sciaky Inc.

Sculpteo

Shapeways

Siemens PLM Software Inc.

Star Rapid

STRATASYS LTD.

The ExOne Company

Trimble Inc.

VoxelJet AG

(Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Highlighted with 31 tables and 69 figures, this 140-page report “North America 3D Printing Software and Service Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Printing Material, Technology, Use Type (Commercial, Personal), Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America 3D printing software and service market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America 3D printing software and service market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Printing Material, Technology, Use Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on offering, the North America 3DP software market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Scanning

Design

Inspection

Printing

Embedded AI Software

• Machine Learning

• Deep Learning

• Natural Language Processing (NLP)

• Image Recognition

• Speech Recognition

Based on offering, the North America 3DP service market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Printing

• Maintenance

• Training

• Consulting

Based on printing material, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Plastics & Polymers

• Metals & Metal Alloys

• Ceramics

• Biocompatible Material

• Laywood

• Wax

• Paper

• Other Materials

Based on technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Vat Photopolymerisation

• Stereolithography (SLA)

• Digital Light Processing (DLP)

• Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

Material Jetting

Binder Jetting

Material Extrusion

• Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

• Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

Powder Bed Fusion

• Multi Jet Fusion (MJF)

• Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

• Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Other Technologies

Based on use type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Commercial

• Personal

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Prototyping

• Tooling

• Functional Part Manufacturing

• Other Applications

Based on industry vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Healthcare

• Consumer Goods & Electronics

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Power & Energy

• Construction

• Education

• Food and Culinary

• Other Verticals

North America 3D Printing Software And Service Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global North America 3D Printing Software And Service Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Along with a broad overview of the global North America 3D Printing Software And Service Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study. Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the North America 3D Printing Software And Service Market.

Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the North America 3D Printing Software And Service Market. Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market.

This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market. Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the North America 3D Printing Software And Service Market.

Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the North America 3D Printing Software And Service Market. Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered North America 3D Printing Software And Service Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

All major regions and countries have been covered North America 3D Printing Software And Service Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets. Segment Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the North America 3D Printing Software And Service Market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the North America 3D Printing Software And Service Market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global North America 3D Printing Software And Service Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global North America 3D Printing Software And Service Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global North America 3D Printing Software And Service Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global North America 3D Printing Software And Service Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA .

. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global North America 3D Printing Software And Service Market?

The Content of the Study Subjects, Includes a Total of 15 Chapters:

Chapter 1 , to describe North America 3D Printing Software And Service product scope, market overview , market opportunities , market driving force and market risks.

, to describe North America 3D Printing Software And Service , market , market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of North America 3D Printing Software And Service, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of North America 3D Printing Software And Service in 2020 and 2024.

to profile the top manufacturers of North America 3D Printing Software And Service, with and global market share of North America 3D Printing Software And Service in 2020 and 2024. Chapter 3, the North America 3D Printing Software And Service competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

the North America 3D Printing Software And Service competitive and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4 , the North America 3D Printing Software And Service breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions , from 2020 to 2024.

, the North America 3D Printing Software And Service breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the , from 2020 to 2024. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 , to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2020 to 2024.

, to break the sales data at the and market share for key countries in the world, from 2020 to 2024. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2020 to 2024.

to segment the sales by market rate by type, application, from 2020 to 2024. Chapter 12, North America 3D Printing Software And Service market forecast, by regions, type and application , with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2024.

North America 3D Printing Software And Service market forecast, , with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe North America 3D Printing Software And Service sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

{A free report data (as a form of Excel Datasheet) will also be provided upon request along with a new purchase.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.}

About Us:

Qurate Business Intelligence delivers unique market research solutions to its customers and help them to get equipped with refined information and market insights derived from reports. We are committed to providing best business services and easy processes to get the same. Qurate Business Intelligence considers themselves as strategic partners of their customers and always shows the keen level of interest to deliver quality.

Contact Us:

Web: www.qurateresearch.com

E-mail: [email protected]

Ph: US – +13393375221, IN – +919881074592