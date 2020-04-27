Next Generation Bio-therapeutics Market Size & Share by 2026 – Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd, Seattle Genetics, Inc, ImmunoGen, Inc, Pfizer Inc
Next Generation Bio-therapeutics Market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of cancer worldwide where next generation antibodies act as a dominant treatment and new launches of the product are the key factors for market growth.
Data Bridge Market Research recently introduced Global Next Generation Bio-therapeutics Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd, Seattle Genetics, Inc, ImmunoGen, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Xencor, Bayer AG, Zumutor Biologics INC, Catalent, Inc, Ono Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd, AbbVie Inc among others.
Next generation antibodies also called bio therapeutics is novel approach based on modification of conventional IgG format. The science and discovery involved in the manufacturing of next generation antibodies create great interest for many biotech and pharmaceutical companies due to their unique pharmacological characteristics, increase specificity for defined cell type and low intrinsic toxicity.
According to the statistics published in The Global Cancer Observatory, Globocan 2018, it is estimated the total incident population of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and breast cancer worldwide were 509,590 and 2,088,849 respectively. This growing incidence of cancer globally and increase in deal between the companies are acts as market drivers.
Market Drivers
High prevalence of cancer worldwide where next generation antibodies is dominant treatment is driving the growth of this market
Strategic alliance between the companies to make available next generation antibodies worldwide is also acting as a market driver
Ongoing clinical trial is being conducted by many pharmaceuticals companies is also propelling the market growth
Application of latest technologies in the health care industry can also act as a market driver
Market Restraints
High cost involved in research and development for developing next generation antibodies is restricting the growth for the market
Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel next generation antibodies will hamper the market growth
Lack of expertise and inadequate knowledge about next generation antibodies in some developing countries also restricts the market growth
Segmentation:
By Therapeutic Application
- Oncology Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics
- Autoimmune/Inflammatory Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics
By Technology
- Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)
- Bispecific Antibodies Market
- Fc-engineered Antibodies
- Others
By Drugs
- Brentuximab Vedotin
- Trastuzumab
- Others
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Biotechnology Companies
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In June 2019, Xencor has initiated first dose in patient in a phase I clinical trial for XmAb22841, a bispecific antibody that targets CTLA-4 and LAG-3 receptor inhibitors for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. If successful, it will change the treatment landscape of patients suffering from advanced solid tumors throughout the world
In December 2018, Seattle Genetics, Inc in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has reported in the press release that ECHELON-2 phase III clinical trial demonstrated clinically meaningful outcomes of brentuximab vedotin in combination with CHP (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone) for the treatment of CD30-Expressing Peripheral T-cell lymphomas. If SUCCESSFUL, it will bring potential new treatment option to patients suffering from peripheral T-cell lymphomas across the globe
Competitive Analysis:
Global next generation biotherapeutics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global next generation biotherapeutics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global next generation biotherapeutics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
