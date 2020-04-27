Needle Coke Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| ConocoPhillips, C-Chem, Seadrift Coke, JXTG Holdings, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Needle Coke Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Needle Coke Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global Needle Coke market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global Needle Coke market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Needle Coke Market Research Report: ConocoPhillips, C-Chem, Seadrift Coke, JXTG Holdings, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical, Indian Oil Company, Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical, Fangda Carbon, Shanxi Jinzhou Group, CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical, Shandong Yida New Material, Sinosteel

Global Needle Coke Market Segmentation by Product: Petroleum-based, Coal-based

Global Needle Coke Market Segmentation by Application: Graphite Electrode, Special Carbon Material, Others

The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Needle Coke market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.

The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Needle Coke market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Needle Coke market and their presence in the distribution network.

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Needle Coke market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Needle Coke market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Needle Coke market?

How will the global Needle Coke market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Needle Coke market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Needle Coke Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Needle Coke Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Needle Coke Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Petroleum-based

1.4.3 Coal-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Needle Coke Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Graphite Electrode

1.5.3 Special Carbon Material

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Needle Coke Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Needle Coke Industry

1.6.1.1 Needle Coke Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Needle Coke Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Needle Coke Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Needle Coke Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Needle Coke Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Needle Coke Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Needle Coke Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Needle Coke Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Needle Coke Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Needle Coke Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Needle Coke Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Needle Coke Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Needle Coke Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Needle Coke Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Needle Coke Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Needle Coke Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Needle Coke Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Needle Coke Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Needle Coke Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Needle Coke Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Needle Coke Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Needle Coke Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Needle Coke Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Needle Coke Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Needle Coke Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Needle Coke Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Needle Coke Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Needle Coke Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Needle Coke Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Needle Coke Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Needle Coke Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Needle Coke Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Needle Coke Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Needle Coke Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Needle Coke Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Needle Coke Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Needle Coke Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Needle Coke Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Needle Coke Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Needle Coke Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Needle Coke Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Needle Coke by Country

6.1.1 North America Needle Coke Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Needle Coke Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Needle Coke Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Needle Coke Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Needle Coke by Country

7.1.1 Europe Needle Coke Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Needle Coke Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Needle Coke Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Needle Coke Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Needle Coke by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Needle Coke Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Needle Coke Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Needle Coke Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Needle Coke Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Needle Coke by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Needle Coke Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Needle Coke Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Needle Coke Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Needle Coke Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 ConocoPhillips

11.1.1 ConocoPhillips Corporation Information

11.1.2 ConocoPhillips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 ConocoPhillips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 ConocoPhillips Needle Coke Products Offered

11.1.5 ConocoPhillips Recent Development

11.2 C-Chem

11.2.1 C-Chem Corporation Information

11.2.2 C-Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 C-Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 C-Chem Needle Coke Products Offered

11.2.5 C-Chem Recent Development

11.3 Seadrift Coke

11.3.1 Seadrift Coke Corporation Information

11.3.2 Seadrift Coke Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Seadrift Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Seadrift Coke Needle Coke Products Offered

11.3.5 Seadrift Coke Recent Development

11.4 JXTG Holdings

11.4.1 JXTG Holdings Corporation Information

11.4.2 JXTG Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 JXTG Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 JXTG Holdings Needle Coke Products Offered

11.4.5 JXTG Holdings Recent Development

11.5 Sumitomo Corporation

11.5.1 Sumitomo Corporation Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sumitomo Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Sumitomo Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Sumitomo Corporation Needle Coke Products Offered

11.5.5 Sumitomo Corporation Recent Development

11.6 Mitsubishi Chemical

11.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

11.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Needle Coke Products Offered

11.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

11.7 Indian Oil Company

11.7.1 Indian Oil Company Corporation Information

11.7.2 Indian Oil Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Indian Oil Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Indian Oil Company Needle Coke Products Offered

11.7.5 Indian Oil Company Recent Development

11.8 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical

11.8.1 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Corporation Information

11.8.2 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Needle Coke Products Offered

11.8.5 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Recent Development

11.9 Fangda Carbon

11.9.1 Fangda Carbon Corporation Information

11.9.2 Fangda Carbon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Fangda Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Fangda Carbon Needle Coke Products Offered

11.9.5 Fangda Carbon Recent Development

11.10 Shanxi Jinzhou Group

11.10.1 Shanxi Jinzhou Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Shanxi Jinzhou Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Shanxi Jinzhou Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Shanxi Jinzhou Group Needle Coke Products Offered

11.10.5 Shanxi Jinzhou Group Recent Development

11.12 Shandong Yida New Material

11.12.1 Shandong Yida New Material Corporation Information

11.12.2 Shandong Yida New Material Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Shandong Yida New Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Shandong Yida New Material Products Offered

11.12.5 Shandong Yida New Material Recent Development

11.13 Sinosteel

11.13.1 Sinosteel Corporation Information

11.13.2 Sinosteel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Sinosteel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Sinosteel Products Offered

11.13.5 Sinosteel Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Needle Coke Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Needle Coke Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Needle Coke Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Needle Coke Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Needle Coke Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Needle Coke Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Needle Coke Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Needle Coke Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Needle Coke Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Needle Coke Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Needle Coke Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Needle Coke Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Needle Coke Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Needle Coke Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Needle Coke Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Needle Coke Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Needle Coke Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Needle Coke Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Needle Coke Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Needle Coke Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Needle Coke Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Needle Coke Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Needle Coke Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Needle Coke Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

