Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025
This report studies the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, analyzes and researches the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Huawei Technologies
Qualcomm Technologies
Ericsson Corporation
Vodafone Group
Nokia Corporation
SEQUANS Communications
Quectel Wireless Solutions
ZTE Corporation
Sierra Wireless
Intel Corporation
Deutsche Telekom
China Telecom
China Unicom
Etisalat Corporation
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2086022
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) can be split into
Healthcare
Retail
Energy & utilities
Transportation & logistics
Agriculture
Smart Cities
Others
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2086022
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
1.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Overview
1.1.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market by Type
1.3.1 Hardware
1.3.2 Software
1.3.3 Services
1.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Healthcare
1.4.2 Retail
1.4.3 Energy & utilities
1.4.4 Transportation & logistics
1.4.5 Agriculture
1.4.6 Smart Cities
1.4.7 Others
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-narrowband-iot-nb-iot-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Chapter Two: Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Huawei Technologies
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Qualcomm Technologies
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
Continued….
ABOUT US:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
CONTACT US:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155