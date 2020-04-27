M2M Services Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players |Applications and End-User
This report studies the global M2M Services market, analyzes and researches the M2M Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
AT&T
EE LIMITED
Deutsche Telekom
Gemalto NV
AERIS COMMUNICATIONS
PTC
Oracle
Ericsson AB
Verizon Wireless
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Managed Services
Professional Services
Connectivity and Data Storage Services
Market segment by Application, M2M Services can be split into
Retail
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Energy and Mining
Transportation and Logistics
Oil and Gas
Others (Education, Hospitality)
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of M2M Services
1.1 M2M Services Market Overview
1.1.1 M2M Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global M2M Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 M2M Services Market by Type
1.3.1 Managed Services
1.3.2 Professional Services
1.3.3 Connectivity and Data Storage Services
1.4 M2M Services Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Retail
1.4.2 Manufacturing
1.4.3 Healthcare
1.4.4 Automotive
1.4.5 Consumer Electronics
1.4.6 Energy and Mining
1.4.7 Transportation and Logistics
1.4.8 Oil and Gas
1.4.9 Others (Education, Hospitality)
Chapter Two: Global M2M Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 M2M Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 AT&T
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 M2M Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 EE LIMITED
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 M2M Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5
Continued….
