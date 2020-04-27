LoRaWAN® Market will Register a Significant CAGR During Period 2020-2026 | 48.2% CAGR | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Global LoRaWAN® Market Ecosystem.

The Global LoRaWAN® Market Ecosystem was valued at US$ 253 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 5557.2 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 48.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the LoRaWaN Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in theLoRaWAN® Market. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Global LoRaWAN® Market Ecosystem: Key Players:

Microchip Technology, Laird Connectivity, Semtech Corporation, Orange S.A., SK Telecom Co. Ltd. And more…

The Global LoRaWAN® market is also known as Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN). This is a significant technology to fulfil a broader set of verticals, starting from Assisted Living, Livestock Tracking, Smart Healthcare Devices, Asset Tracking, Waste Management, industrial safety monitoring, and the growing Smart City demands. The key advantages ofLoRaWAN® such as better power efficiency, and range and easy deployment will driveLoRaWAN® technology’s penetration on the back of IoT ecosystem.

The factors that are driving the growth of the Global LoRaWAN® market are the growing demand for low power wide area network in IoT devices and smart cities, and a rise in the adoption ofLoRaWAN®® across various industry verticals like Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Logistics, etc.

The key players in the market offering solutions by usingLoRaWAN® standards are public/private network providers, device manufacturers, and solution providers.

The North AmericaLoRaWAN®® market has been experiencing significant growth over the years owing to the rapid installation of smart meters in the region. Increasing scarcity of water has resulted in a rise in demand for water to be utilized in a more controlled manner and thereby, avoid wastage. The maintenance standards for the U.S water mains and the sewer systems are quite low. Leaking pipes result in larger volumes of water being wasted.

According to the United States Geologic Survey (USGS), it has been estimated that as much as 23 million cubic meters of water per day is wasted. In order to minimize this, several steps have been taken by the government and private agencies. For instance, in the U.S., Northeast Nebraska Public Power District partnered with Vision Metering in 2017 to deploy smart meters. Northeast Nebraska Public Power District is the first utility to deploy the company’s electric meters equipped with theLoRaWAN®® IoT communications technology.

