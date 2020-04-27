Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026| SABIC, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Polymer, PolyOne, Lotte Chemical
Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Research Report: SABIC, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Polymer, PolyOne, Lotte Chemical, Solvay, PPG Fiber Glass, RTP, Core Molding Technologies, PlastiComp, Toray, Mitsubishi Rayon, Teijin
Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Segmentation by Product: Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber
Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Others
The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.
The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market and their presence in the distribution network.
Key Questions Answered
- What is the size and CAGR of the global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market?
- Which are the leading segments of the global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market?
- What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
- What is the nature of competition in the global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market?
- How will the global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market advance in the coming years?
- What are the main strategies adopted in the global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market?
Table Of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Glass Fiber
1.4.3 Carbon Fiber
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Aerospace
1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.5.5 Construction
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Industry
1.6.1.1 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene by Country
6.1.1 North America Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene by Country
7.1.1 Europe Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 SABIC
11.1.1 SABIC Corporation Information
11.1.2 SABIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 SABIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 SABIC Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Products Offered
11.1.5 SABIC Recent Development
11.2 Celanese Corporation
11.2.1 Celanese Corporation Corporation Information
11.2.2 Celanese Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Celanese Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Celanese Corporation Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Products Offered
11.2.5 Celanese Corporation Recent Development
11.3 Daicel Polymer
11.3.1 Daicel Polymer Corporation Information
11.3.2 Daicel Polymer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Daicel Polymer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Daicel Polymer Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Products Offered
11.3.5 Daicel Polymer Recent Development
11.4 PolyOne
11.4.1 PolyOne Corporation Information
11.4.2 PolyOne Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 PolyOne Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 PolyOne Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Products Offered
11.4.5 PolyOne Recent Development
11.5 Lotte Chemical
11.5.1 Lotte Chemical Corporation Information
11.5.2 Lotte Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Lotte Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Lotte Chemical Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Products Offered
11.5.5 Lotte Chemical Recent Development
11.6 Solvay
11.6.1 Solvay Corporation Information
11.6.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Solvay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Solvay Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Products Offered
11.6.5 Solvay Recent Development
11.7 PPG Fiber Glass
11.7.1 PPG Fiber Glass Corporation Information
11.7.2 PPG Fiber Glass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 PPG Fiber Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 PPG Fiber Glass Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Products Offered
11.7.5 PPG Fiber Glass Recent Development
11.8 RTP
11.8.1 RTP Corporation Information
11.8.2 RTP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 RTP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 RTP Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Products Offered
11.8.5 RTP Recent Development
11.9 Core Molding Technologies
11.9.1 Core Molding Technologies Corporation Information
11.9.2 Core Molding Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Core Molding Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Core Molding Technologies Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Products Offered
11.9.5 Core Molding Technologies Recent Development
11.10 PlastiComp
11.10.1 PlastiComp Corporation Information
11.10.2 PlastiComp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 PlastiComp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 PlastiComp Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Products Offered
11.10.5 PlastiComp Recent Development
11.12 Mitsubishi Rayon
11.12.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information
11.12.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Products Offered
11.12.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Development
11.13 Teijin
11.13.1 Teijin Corporation Information
11.13.2 Teijin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Teijin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Teijin Products Offered
11.13.5 Teijin Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
