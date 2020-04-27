Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market 2020-2025: by Key Manufacturers with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025
This report studies the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market, analyzes and researches the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding
Kuehne + Nagel
DB Schenker Logistics
Nippon Express
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
DSV
Sinotrans
CEVA Logistics
Expeditors International of Washington
Dachser
Panalpina
GEODIS
Toll Holdings
J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)
Hitachi Transport System
XPO Logistics
GEFCO
Yusen Logistics
Agility
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transportation
Warehousing
Value-added Services
Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL
Other
Market segment by Application, Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) can be split into
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Industrial
Elements
Food, Groceries
Automotive
Technological
Retailing
Other
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)
1.1. Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Overview
1.1.1. Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market by Type
1.3.1. Transportation
1.3.2. Warehousing
1.3.3. Value-added Services
1.3.4. Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL
1.3.5. Other
1.4. Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1. Consumer Goods
1.4.2. Healthcare
1.4.3. Industrial
1.4.4. Elements
1.4.5. Food, Groceries
1.4.6. Automotive
1.4.7. Technological
1.4.8. Retailing
1.4.9. Other
Chapter Two: Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Develop
Continued….
