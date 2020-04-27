Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market 2020-2025: by Key Manufacturers with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025

This report studies the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market, analyzes and researches the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker Logistics

Nippon Express

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DSV

Sinotrans

CEVA Logistics

Expeditors International of Washington

Dachser

Panalpina

GEODIS

Toll Holdings

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

Hitachi Transport System

XPO Logistics

GEFCO

Yusen Logistics

Agility

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

Other

Market segment by Application, Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) can be split into

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Elements

Food, Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Other

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)

1.1. Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Overview

1.1.1. Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Product Scope

1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook

1.2. Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market by Type

1.3.1. Transportation

1.3.2. Warehousing

1.3.3. Value-added Services

1.3.4. Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

1.3.5. Other

1.4. Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1. Consumer Goods

1.4.2. Healthcare

1.4.3. Industrial

1.4.4. Elements

1.4.5. Food, Groceries

1.4.6. Automotive

1.4.7. Technological

1.4.8. Retailing

1.4.9. Other

Chapter Two: Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1. Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2. Product/Service Differences

2.2.3. New Entrants

2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1. DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

3.1.1. Company Profile

3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4. Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent Develop

Continued….

