Some of The Leading Players of Li-Fi Enabled Communication System Market

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Fraunhofer HHI

Global LiFi Tech

Infinity Technology Services Limited

Lucibel SA

NextLIFI

Oledcomm

PureLIFI

Signify N.V.

VLNComm

Market Insights

The global Li-Fi enabled communication system market is flourishing at an impressive rate and the same is expected to experience exponential growth rate in the coming years. In terms of geographical growth, Europe is the one of the largest markets for Li-Fi enabled communication systems. The wireless industry of the EU is considered to be a crucial industry as it significantly contributes to the country’s GDP as well as provides employment to millions of people in the region. The automotive sector of the EU is considered to be a crucial industry as it significantly contributes to the country’s GDP. EU is also the leading producer of motor vehicles and several premium automotive manufacturers are based in the region. With the increase in high-speed data connectivity, numerous players in this region are taking initiatives for the deployment of Li-Fi technology. For instance, in February 2019, Netherlands based company, Signify – a global leader in lights has announced that the company is operating with more than 30 customers across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific in order to test and commercialize its Li-Fi system. The company’s Li-Fi enabled luminaires to comprise of superior energy-efficient lights that offer high-speed, secure, and stable wireless communication using light waves. The constantly rising demand for advanced technologies among European industries is set to nurture the Li-Fi enabled communication system market in the European region till the forecast period.

Market initiatives by the players is propelling Li-Fi Enabled Communication System market growth

In the global Li-Fi enabled communication system market, new market initiative is a strategy basically adopted by companies to expand their footprint across the world and meet the growing demand of its customers. The market players present in Li-Fi based communication system market are mainly focusing towards product enhancements by implementing advance technologies. By signing partnership, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and inaugurating new offices across the world permit the company maintain its brand name globally. Most of the Li-Fi enabled communication system market initiatives were observed in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions, which have high density of Li-Fi related solutions.

Segment by Type Insights

The Li-Fi enabled communication system market is categorized on basis of the system’s components as LEDs, photo detectors, micro controllers and others. The other segment comprises of amplifiers, radio transmitter & receivers among others. Significant penetration of LEDs across industries, increasing partnerships among the Li-Fi technology developers and ecosystem partners is driving the growth of Li-Fi enabled communication system market.

Segment By End-User Insights

The global Li-Fi enabled communication system market is classified on basis of different end users as smart home, smart city, automotive, education, retail, healthcare, government, transportation and others. The others segment includes end user industries such as petrochemicals, telecom, aviation, disaster management and BFSI among others. Smart city program authorities as well as governments are opting for Li-Fi based connectivity. Smart cities could definitely benefit from Li-Fi enabled street lights to provide internet access to mobile phones. The developed countries are witnessing the rise in numbers of smart home, which is benefiting the Li-Fi technology developers in the current scenario.

Retail, Smart City, Education, and healthcare are the prominent end user segments of Li-Fi enabled communication system. Various companies operating in the market are undertaking initiatives to propel Li-Fi technology in these sectors. Additionally, the smart hospitals are integrating their infrastructures with Li-Fi enabled communication system which is also propelling the market growth.

