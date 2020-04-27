Latest News 2020: Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Will Emerge Globally And Grow With 13.7% of CAGR by 2026 | Know the Impact Analysis of Corona-virus/COVID19

The Global Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market was valued at USD 219.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 612.3 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% by 2027.

Smart irrigation refers to advanced irrigation systems that incorporate various sensors and network components for better efficiency. Open field smart irrigation refers to advanced irrigation systems that are equipped with sensor networks for real-time monitoring of weather and soil conditions. Sensors are used to monitor various parameters such as soil moisture content, humidity, temperature and others. The irrigation controller then operates water application based upon the sensor data. The prime motive behind the advent of smart irrigation systems is to enhance the overall water efficiency of irrigation systems. With the ever-rising population coupled with water scarcity issues worldwide, the demand for such advanced irrigation equipment is projected to remain strong in the coming years. Furthermore, Government encouragement for smart irrigation systems is further propelling the demand of open field smart irrigation system market.



Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Telsco Industries Inc. (Weathermatic), Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems, Netafim Ltd., The Toro Company, Rachio Inc., Galcon Ltd., Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Hunter Industries Inc., Valmont Industries, Inc. among others

Based on component, the global open field smart irrigation systems market has been segmented into irrigation controller, flow meters, sensors and others. The open field smart irrigation systems market was dominated by the irrigation controller segment in 2018. The segment accounted for a market share of 34.4% in terms of revenue, the total market revenue. Sensor network is the most important component in the overall open field smart irrigation system. The amount of water to be distributed is mainly dependent upon the information gathered using the sensor network. Also, sensors typically require higher maintenance and replacement as compared to the other components in the open field smart irrigation system. As a result, the segment is estimated to retain its dominant position in the market throughout the forecast period 2019 – 2026.

Based on sensors, the soil moisture sensor segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.4% throughout the forecast period

Based on sensors, the global open field smart irrigation systems market has been segmented into soil moisture sensors, wind sensors, rain/freeze sensors, and others. Use of smart irrigation sensors with irrigation controllers improves the efficiency of irrigation process and reduce excess of water supply. Sensors identifies exact requirement of irrigation and guides irrigation controller to manage irrigation. Such advantages of sensors technology increasing its adopting in agricultural and large gardens and landscapes.



Regional Analysis:

North America represented the largest regional smart irrigation system market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific respectively. The revenue share of North America in the global smart irrigation system market stood at 32.6% in 2018. The strong market position of the region is majorly on account of higher acceptance to technology among agricultural segments. The presence of sophisticated irrigation infrastructure has been instrumental in driving uptake of smart technologies for different applications including monitoring water flow, conveying remote alerts to the control center in case of malfunction, etc.