Intelligent Video (IV) Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report
This report studies the global Intelligent Video(IV) market, analyzes and researches the Intelligent Video(IV) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
IBM
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Axis Communications AB
Siemens
Honeywell International, Inc.
Panasonic
Verint Systems
Avigilon
Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.
Objectvideo, Inc.
Advantech
Infinova
Qognify
PureTech Systems
IntelliVision
VCA Technology
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Camera-based Systems
Server-based Systems
Market segment by Application, Intelligent Video(IV) can be split into
BFSI Sector
Government and Public Sector
Industrial Sector
Retail Sector
Transport and Logistics Sector
Others
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Intelligent Video(IV)
1.1 Intelligent Video(IV) Market Overview
1.1.1 Intelligent Video(IV) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Intelligent Video(IV) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Intelligent Video(IV) Market by Type
1.3.1 Camera-based Systems
1.3.2 Server-based Systems
1.4 Intelligent Video(IV) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 BFSI Sector
1.4.2 Government and Public Sector
1.4.3 Industrial Sector
1.4.4 Retail Sector
1.4.5 Transport and Logistics Sector
1.4.6 Others
Chapter Two: Global Intelligent Video(IV) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Intelligent Video(IV) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 IBM
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Intelligent Video(IV) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Intelligent Video(IV) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Robert Bosch GmbH
3.3.1 Company Profil
Continued….
