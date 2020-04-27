Insurance Market 2020-2025: by Key Manufacturers with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025

This report studies the global Insurance market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Insurance market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Insurance is a business that provides coverage, in the form of compensation resulting from loss, damages, injury, treatment or hardship in exchange for premium payments. The company calculates the risk of occurrence then determines the cost to replace (pay for) the loss to determine the premium amount.

The insurance market is very fragment market; the premiums of top twenty-four players account about 25% of the total premiums in 2016.

Gross premiums increased in most countries in the life, non-life or both segments in 2015. This growth may be a sign or a consequence of more favourable economic conditions, leading individuals to purchase insurance products. In most countries, the relatively low penetration of insurance (especially in South America and some Asian countries) shows that the insurance sector still has significant room to expand. In some countries, gross premiums declined where the continued low interest rates may have deterred individuals from purchasing life insurance products with lower guarantees. The economic context can directly impact the real developments of the life or the non-life sector as the example of Brazil where the high inflation outpaced the nominal growth of non-life premiums shows.

In 2017, the global Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

Legal & General

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Life Insurance

Non-Life Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Insurance in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Insurance Manufacturers

Insurance Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Insurance Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Insurance market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

