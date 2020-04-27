Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ready-to-Eat Food Market 2019 Growth Trends, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue, Regional Outlook, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2027

The global Ready-to-Eat Food market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Ready-to-Eat Food market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Ready-to-Eat Food market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Ready-to-Eat Food market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Ready-to-Eat Food market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

drivers and trends

Factors such as increasing population of working women, growing millennial population, busy work schedules, and on-the-go consumption habits are expected to fuel revenue growth of the global ready-to-eat food products market. Also, the increase in disposable income and consumer preferences for healthy and convenient food coupled with the rising demand for snacks and fried food products are expected to further boost the demand for ready-to-eat food products. Globally, the growth of organised retail has led to a widespread supply of ready-to-eat food products through a wide distribution network. These factors are expected to bolster the growth of the global ready-to-eat food products market in the coming years. However, unhealthy substitutes and low quality and taste along with an increasing shift towards a healthier lifestyle is likely to hinder market growth in the coming years.

Regional market projections

The global ready-to-eat food products market is segmented into seven key regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. The APEJ market is likely to contribute a high revenue share to the global ready-to-eat food products market. APEJ is estimated to hold 18.2% value share in 2016 and this is likely to increase to 20.4% by 2026. Among all regions, North America is estimated to represent the highest value share of 40.1% in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Rise in disposable income coupled with on-the-go lifestyles among the growing population of Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Latin America, and Eastern Europe is expected to drive the growth of the global ready-to-eat food products market.

Key market players

Nomad Foods Ltd., Bakkavor Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., McCain Foods, Premier Foods Group Ltd., 2 Sisters Food Group, Greencore Group Plc., Orkla ASA, ConAgra Foods, Inc., and ITC Limited are some of the leading companies operating in the global ready-to-eat food products market. Consumers today prefer small quantity of ready meals rather than conventional large meals. This has fuelled the demand for bite-sized on-the-go or ready-to-eat meals. This has pushed manufacturers to innovate and develop new ready-to-eat food products, which are better in taste and offer numerous health benefits. Market players are also offering natural and organic ready-to-eat food products with health benefits to woo a rising class of health conscious customers.

Each market player encompassed in the Ready-to-Eat Food market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

COVID-19 Impact on Ready-to-Eat Food Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Ready-to-Eat Food market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Ready-to-Eat Food market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Why Choose Ready-to-Eat Food Market Report?