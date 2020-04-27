How Coronavirus is Impacting Value of Smart Beacon Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2075 2018 – 2028

New Study on the Global Smart Beacon Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Smart Beacon market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Smart Beacon market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Smart Beacon market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Smart Beacon market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Smart Beacon , surge in research and development and more.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Smart Beacon market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

Prominent players covered in the report are:

Regional Assessment

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Smart Beacon market are Estimote, Inc., Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Kontakt.io, Cisco Systems, Bluvision Inc., FUJITSU, Onyx Beacon Ltd., Accent Advanced Systems, SLU, Beaconinside GmbH, BLESH and various others.

Various smart beacon vendors are focusing on partnering with various Tier-1 players for innovating their products to strengthen their position in the global smart beacon market. For instance, in November 2016, Blesh partnered with Volkswagen Turkey and introduced new smart beacon key.

Smart Beacon Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the smart beacon market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global smart beacon market during the forecast period owing to the high presence of various smart beacon vendors and implementation of advanced technological innovations in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global smart beacon market. The Asia Pacific (including China and Japan) smart beacon market is expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of internet (complimented by increasing cybercrimes), growing consumer expenditure and increasing adoption of smart devices and wireless technology in the region. Besides this, the Latin America smart beacon market is expected to witness significant growth rate and the MEA smart beacon market is expected to witness comparatively moderate growth during the forecast period in the global smart beacon market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global market segments

Global market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2013-2017

Global market size & forecast 2018-2028

Supply & demand value chain for market

Global market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in market

Technology

Value Chain

Global market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for Global Smart Beacon market includes

North America market U.S. Canada

Latin America market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other Asia Pacific countries market India Indonesia Oceania Singapore Philippines Malaysia Thailand Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries

Japan market

China market

Middle East and Africa market GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

