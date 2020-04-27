How Coronavirus Is Impacting U.S. Education Market (K-12, Postsecondary & Corporate Training)(2020-2024)



The U.S. education market is estimated to reach US$1.82 trillion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3% for the period spanning from 2019 to 2024. The factors such as increasing mergers and acquisitions, rising labor force participation and rising population of children under five in the U.S. are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by labor shortage, increasing competition from foreign universities, rising not for profit institutions and legal & regulatory issues. A few notable trends include increasing demand or skilled labor, international demand for U.S. education, rising blended learning, increasing education funding and greater use of technology in education sector.

The U.S. education market is broadly segmented into four types; Childcare, K-12, Postsecondary and Corporate Training segments. K-12 held the largest share of the U.S. education market owing to higher participation in schools along with growing awareness of early education. Private sector is growing with rising adoption of technological advancements in learning techniques and increasing focus on quality learning.

Increasing adoption of online courses over the traditional method contributed to the growth of the market. The increasing number of student enrollments in the U.S. showed rising demand for skilled professionals and quality learning. The growing number of mergers and acquisitions in the market indicated the rising collaboration with software technologies and expanding cost-effective learning is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. Rising use of technology in education will accelerate the growth of the education market in the country.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. Education market, segmented into Childcare, K-12, Postsecondary and Corporate Training segments.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Grand Canyon Education, Inc., Strategic Education, Inc.,2U, Inc., K 12, Chegg Inc.) are also presented in detail.

