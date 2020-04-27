Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Market Overview, Leading Player, Application, Trends Analysis & Forecast to 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Zero Gravity Massage Chair market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Zero Gravity Massage Chair business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Zero Gravity Massage Chair market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Zero Gravity Massage Chair value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Whole Body Zero Gravity
Half Body Zero Gravity
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Household
Office
Spa
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Panasonic
iRest
Osaki
Fujiiryoki
Human Touch
Inada
OTO Bodycare
OSIM
Rotal
Ogawa
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Zero Gravity Massage Chair consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Zero Gravity Massage Chair market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Zero Gravity Massage Chair manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Zero Gravity Massage Chair with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Zero Gravity Massage Chair submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Zero Gravity Massage Chair Segment by Type
2.2.1 Whole Body Zero Gravity
2.2.2 Half Body Zero Gravity
2.3 Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Zero Gravity Massage Chair Segment by Application
2.4.1 Household
2.4.2 Office
2.4.3 Spa
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Zero Gravity Massage Chair Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Zero Gravity Massage Chair by Regions
4.1 Zero Gravity Massage Chair by Regions
4.1.1 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Zero Gravity Massage Chair Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Zero Gravity Massage Chair Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Zero Gravity Massage Chair by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Zero Gravity Massage Chair Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Zero Gravity Massage Chair by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Zero Gravity Massage Chair Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Zero Gravity Massage Chair Distributors
10.3 Zero Gravity Massage Chair Customer
11 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Market Forecast
11.1 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Panasonic
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Zero Gravity Massage Chair Product Offered
12.1.3 Panasonic Zero Gravity Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Panasonic News
12.2 iRest
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Zero Gravity Massage Chair Product Offered
12.2.3 iRest Zero Gravity Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 iRest News
12.3 Osaki
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Zero Gravity Massage Chair Product Offered
12.3.3 Osaki Zero Gravity Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Osaki News
12.4 Fujiiryoki
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Zero Gravity Massage Chair Product Offered
12.4.3 Fujiiryoki Zero Gravity Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Fujiiryoki News
12.5 Human Touch
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Zero Gravity Massage Chair Product Offered
12.5.3 Human Touch Zero Gravity Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Human Touch News
12.6 Inada
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Zero Gravity Massage Chair Product Offered
12.6.3 Inada Zero Gravity Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Inada News
12.7 OTO Bodycare
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Zero Gravity Massage Chair Product Offered
12.7.3 OTO Bodycare Zero Gravity Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 OTO Bodycare News
12.8 OSIM
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Zero Gravity Massage Chair Product Offered
12.8.3 OSIM Zero Gravity Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 OSIM News
12.9 Rotal
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Zero Gravity Massage Chair Product Offered
12.9.3 Rotal Zero Gravity Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Rotal News
12.10 Ogawa
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Zero Gravity Massage Chair Product Offered
12.10.3 Ogawa Zero Gravity Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Ogawa News
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
