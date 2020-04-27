Global Women Activewear Market Overview, Leading Player, Application, Trends Analysis & Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Women Activewear market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Women Activewear business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Women Activewear market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4155245

This study considers the Women Activewear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Polyester

Nylon

Neoprene

Polypropylene

Spandex

Cotton

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Children

Young Women

Middle-aged Women

Older women

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hanesbrands

Gap

Mizuno

Asics

Columbia Sportswear

ADIDAS

PUMA

NIKE

Under Armour

VF

Slyletica

H&M

Jiannu

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Women Activewear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Women Activewear market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Women Activewear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Women Activewear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Women Activewear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-WOMEN-ACTIVEWEAR-MARKET-GROWTH-2019-2024

Table of Contents

Global Women Activewear Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Women Activewear Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Women Activewear Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Women Activewear Segment by Type

2.2.1 Polyester

2.2.2 Nylon

2.2.3 Neoprene

2.2.4 Polypropylene

2.2.5 Spandex

2.2.6 Cotton

2.2.7 Other

2.3 Women Activewear Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Women Activewear Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Women Activewear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Women Activewear Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Women Activewear Segment by Application

2.4.1 Children

2.4.2 Young Women

2.4.3 Middle-aged Women

2.4.4 Older women

2.5 Women Activewear Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Women Activewear Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Women Activewear Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Women Activewear Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Women Activewear by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Women Activewear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Women Activewear Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Women Activewear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Women Activewear Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Women Activewear Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Women Activewear Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Women Activewear Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Women Activewear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Women Activewear Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Women Activewear Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Women Activewear by Regions

4.1 Women Activewear by Regions

4.1.1 Global Women Activewear Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Women Activewear Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Women Activewear Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Women Activewear Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Women Activewear Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Women Activewear Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Women Activewear Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Women Activewear Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Women Activewear Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Women Activewear Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Women Activewear Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Women Activewear Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Women Activewear Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Women Activewear Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Women Activewear Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Women Activewear Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Women Activewear by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Women Activewear Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Women Activewear Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Women Activewear Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Women Activewear Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Women Activewear by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Women Activewear Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Women Activewear Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Women Activewear Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Women Activewear Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Women Activewear Distributors

10.3 Women Activewear Customer

11 Global Women Activewear Market Forecast

11.1 Global Women Activewear Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Women Activewear Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Women Activewear Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Women Activewear Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Women Activewear Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Women Activewear Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Hanesbrands

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Women Activewear Product Offered

12.1.3 Hanesbrands Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Hanesbrands News

12.2 Gap

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Women Activewear Product Offered

12.2.3 Gap Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Gap News

12.3 Mizuno

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Women Activewear Product Offered

12.3.3 Mizuno Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Mizuno News

12.4 Asics

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Women Activewear Product Offered

12.4.3 Asics Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Asics News

12.5 Columbia Sportswear

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Women Activewear Product Offered

12.5.3 Columbia Sportswear Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Columbia Sportswear News

12.6 ADIDAS

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Women Activewear Product Offered

12.6.3 ADIDAS Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 ADIDAS News

12.7 PUMA

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Women Activewear Product Offered

12.7.3 PUMA Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 PUMA News

12.8 NIKE

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Women Activewear Product Offered

12.8.3 NIKE Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 NIKE News

12.9 Under Armour

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Women Activewear Product Offered

12.9.3 Under Armour Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Under Armour News

12.10 VF

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Women Activewear Product Offered

12.10.3 VF Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 VF News

12.11 Slyletica

12.12 H&M

12.13 Jiannu

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/4155245

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155