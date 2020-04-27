Global Women Activewear Market Overview, Leading Player, Application, Trends Analysis & Forecast to 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Women Activewear market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Women Activewear business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Women Activewear market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Women Activewear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Polyester
Nylon
Neoprene
Polypropylene
Spandex
Cotton
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Children
Young Women
Middle-aged Women
Older women
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Hanesbrands
Gap
Mizuno
Asics
Columbia Sportswear
ADIDAS
PUMA
NIKE
Under Armour
VF
Slyletica
H&M
Jiannu
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Women Activewear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Women Activewear market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Women Activewear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Women Activewear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Women Activewear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Women Activewear Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Women Activewear Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Women Activewear Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Women Activewear Segment by Type
2.2.1 Polyester
2.2.2 Nylon
2.2.3 Neoprene
2.2.4 Polypropylene
2.2.5 Spandex
2.2.6 Cotton
2.2.7 Other
2.3 Women Activewear Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Women Activewear Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Women Activewear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Women Activewear Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Women Activewear Segment by Application
2.4.1 Children
2.4.2 Young Women
2.4.3 Middle-aged Women
2.4.4 Older women
2.5 Women Activewear Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Women Activewear Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Women Activewear Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Women Activewear Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Women Activewear by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Women Activewear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Women Activewear Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Women Activewear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Women Activewear Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Women Activewear Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Women Activewear Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Women Activewear Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Women Activewear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Women Activewear Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Women Activewear Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Women Activewear by Regions
4.1 Women Activewear by Regions
4.1.1 Global Women Activewear Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Women Activewear Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Women Activewear Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Women Activewear Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Women Activewear Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Women Activewear Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Women Activewear Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Women Activewear Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Women Activewear Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Women Activewear Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Women Activewear Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Women Activewear Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Women Activewear Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Women Activewear Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Women Activewear Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Women Activewear Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Women Activewear by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Women Activewear Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Women Activewear Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Women Activewear Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Women Activewear Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Women Activewear by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Women Activewear Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Women Activewear Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Women Activewear Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Women Activewear Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Women Activewear Distributors
10.3 Women Activewear Customer
11 Global Women Activewear Market Forecast
11.1 Global Women Activewear Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Women Activewear Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Women Activewear Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Women Activewear Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Women Activewear Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Women Activewear Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Hanesbrands
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Women Activewear Product Offered
12.1.3 Hanesbrands Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Hanesbrands News
12.2 Gap
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Women Activewear Product Offered
12.2.3 Gap Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Gap News
12.3 Mizuno
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Women Activewear Product Offered
12.3.3 Mizuno Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Mizuno News
12.4 Asics
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Women Activewear Product Offered
12.4.3 Asics Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Asics News
12.5 Columbia Sportswear
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Women Activewear Product Offered
12.5.3 Columbia Sportswear Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Columbia Sportswear News
12.6 ADIDAS
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Women Activewear Product Offered
12.6.3 ADIDAS Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 ADIDAS News
12.7 PUMA
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Women Activewear Product Offered
12.7.3 PUMA Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 PUMA News
12.8 NIKE
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Women Activewear Product Offered
12.8.3 NIKE Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 NIKE News
12.9 Under Armour
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Women Activewear Product Offered
12.9.3 Under Armour Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Under Armour News
12.10 VF
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Women Activewear Product Offered
12.10.3 VF Women Activewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 VF News
12.11 Slyletica
12.12 H&M
12.13 Jiannu
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
