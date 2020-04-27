Global Thermoelectric Modules Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors and Forecast Research to 2025

A thermoelectric (TE) module, also called a thermoelectric cooler or Peltier cooler, is a semiconductor-based electronic component that functions as a small heat pump. By applying a low voltage DC power source to a TEM, heat will be moved through the module from one side to the other.

One module face, therefore, will be cooled while the opposite face simultaneously is heated. It is important to note that this phenomenon is fully reversible whereby a change in the polarity of the applied DC voltage will cause heat to be moved in the opposite direction. Consequently, a TEM may be used for both cooling and heating in a given application.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Thermoelectric Modules is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 730 million US$ in 2024, from 460 million US$ in 2019.

The global average price of Thermoelectric Modules is in the decreasing trend, from 22.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 21.06 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Thermoelectric Modules includes Single Stage module and multistage module. Single Stage module still occupied about 85% market share as its low price. The growth rate of multistage module is faster as it can supply high heat difference.

China region is the largest supplier of Thermoelectric Modules, with a production market share nearly 38.55% in 2016. Rest of Asia is the second largest supplier of Thermoelectric Modules, enjoying production market share nearly 25.33% in 2016.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Ferrotec

• Laird

• KELK

• Marlow

• RMT

• CUI

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Single Stage Module

• Multistage Module

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Biomedical

• Others

Chapter 1: Describe Thermoelectric Modules Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Thermoelectric Modules, with sales, revenue, and price of Thermoelectric Modules , in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Thermoelectric Modules , for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Thermoelectric Modules forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Thermoelectric Modules sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

