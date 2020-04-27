Global Thebaine Market 2020: by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Application Research Report Analysis and Forecast to 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Thebaine market will register a -0.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 60 million by 2025, from $ 60 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Thebaine business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Thebaine market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Thebaine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Extraction from Poppy Straw
Extraction from Opium
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Oxycodone
Hydrocodone
Buprenorphine
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Sun Pharmaceutical
Tasmanian Alkaloids
TPI
Cepia-Sanofi
Alcaliber
Taj Pharmaceuticals
Gansu Alkaloids
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Thebaine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Thebaine market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Thebaine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Thebaine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Thebaine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Thebaine Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Thebaine Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Thebaine Segment by Type
2.2.1 Extraction from Poppy Straw
2.2.2 Extraction from Opium
2.3 Thebaine Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Thebaine Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Thebaine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Thebaine Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Thebaine Segment by Application
2.4.1 Oxycodone
2.4.2 Hydrocodone
2.4.3 Buprenorphine
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Thebaine Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Thebaine Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Thebaine Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Thebaine Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Thebaine by Company
3.1 Global Thebaine Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Thebaine Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Thebaine Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Thebaine Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Thebaine Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Thebaine Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Thebaine Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Thebaine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Thebaine Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Thebaine Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Thebaine by Regions
4.1 Thebaine by Regions
4.2 Americas Thebaine Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Thebaine Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Thebaine Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Thebaine Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Thebaine Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Thebaine Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Thebaine Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Thebaine Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Thebaine Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Thebaine Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Thebaine Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Thebaine Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Thebaine Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Thebaine Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Thebaine by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Thebaine Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Thebaine Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Thebaine Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Thebaine Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Thebaine by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Thebaine Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Thebaine Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Thebaine Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Thebaine Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Thebaine Distributors
10.3 Thebaine Customer
11 Global Thebaine Market Forecast
11.1 Global Thebaine Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Thebaine Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Thebaine Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Thebaine Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Thebaine Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Thebaine Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Sun Pharmaceutical
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Thebaine Product Offered
12.1.3 Sun Pharmaceutical Thebaine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Latest Developments
12.2 Tasmanian Alkaloids
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Thebaine Product Offered
12.2.3 Tasmanian Alkaloids Thebaine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Tasmanian Alkaloids Latest Developments
12.3 TPI
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Thebaine Product Offered
12.3.3 TPI Thebaine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 TPI Latest Developments
12.4 Cepia-Sanofi
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Thebaine Product Offered
12.4.3 Cepia-Sanofi Thebaine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Cepia-Sanofi Latest Developments
12.5 Alcaliber
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Thebaine Product Offered
12.5.3 Alcaliber Thebaine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Alcaliber Latest Developments
12.6 Taj Pharmaceuticals
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Thebaine Product Offered
12.6.3 Taj Pharmaceuticals Thebaine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Taj Pharmaceuticals Latest Developments
12.7 Gansu Alkaloids
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Thebaine Product Offered
12.7.3 Gansu Alkaloids Thebaine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Gansu Alkaloids Latest Developments
…
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
