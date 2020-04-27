Global Talent Management Suites Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors and Forecast Research to 2025

A talent management (TM) suite is an integrated set of modules that supports an organization’s need to plan, attract, develop, reward, engage and retain talent. The modules offer functionality that includes the areas of workforce planning, recruiting and onboarding, performance appraisal, goal management, learning management, competency management, career development, succession and compensation.

Scope of the Report:

The functional modules align with the key human capital management (HCM) processes of:

• Plan to source

• Acquire to onboard

• Perform to reward

• Assess to develop

A boost to demand in the TM suite market has resulted from the delivery of functionality to improve workforce engagement and collaboration. Further, growing demand for greater analytical capabilities and predictive insights to improve decision making in relation to workforce actions has improved the market’s general health.

Talent Management Suites Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 136 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• SAP

• Cornerstone on Demand

• Saba

• Workday

• Skillsoft SumTotal

• Ultimate Software

• Talentsoft

• …

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• BFSI

• Education

• Manufacturing

• Telecom & IT

• Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Talent Management Suites:

Chapter 1: Describe Talent Management Suites Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Talent Management Suites, with sales, revenue, and price of Talent Management Suites, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Talent Management Suites, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Talent Management Suites forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Talent Management Suites sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Talent Management Suites Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Talent Management Suites Market Size by Regions

5 North America Talent Management Suites by Countries

6 Europe Talent Management Suites Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Talent Management Suites by Countries

8 South America Talent Management Suites by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Talent Management Suites by Countries

10 Global Talent Management Suites Segment by Type

11 Global Talent Management Suites Segment by Application

12 Talent Management Suites Forecast (2018-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

