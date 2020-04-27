Global Sports Sun Care Products Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Sports Sun Care Products market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sports Sun Care Products business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sports Sun Care Products market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4155211
This study considers the Sports Sun Care Products value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Face Cream
Liquid
Spray
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Men
Women
Children
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Shiseido
Avon Products
Kao Group
Bayer AG
Edgewell Personal Care
Sun Bear Sunscreen
Procter & Gamble
Beiersdorf AG
Estee Lauder
The Mentholatum Company, Inc
CHANDO
LG Household & Health Care
AmorePacific Corporation
L’OREAL PARIS
Pechoin
Jahwa
Johnson & Johnson
Inoherb
Unilever
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Sports Sun Care Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Sports Sun Care Products market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Sports Sun Care Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sports Sun Care Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Sports Sun Care Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-sports-sun-care-products-market-growth-2019-2024
Table of Contents
Global Sports Sun Care Products Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Sports Sun Care Products Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Sports Sun Care Products Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Sports Sun Care Products Segment by Type
2.2.1 Face Cream
2.2.2 Liquid
2.2.3 Spray
2.2.4 Other
2.3 Sports Sun Care Products Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Sports Sun Care Products Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Sports Sun Care Products Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Sports Sun Care Products Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Sports Sun Care Products Segment by Application
2.4.1 Men
2.4.2 Women
2.4.3 Children
2.5 Sports Sun Care Products Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Sports Sun Care Products Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Sports Sun Care Products Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Sports Sun Care Products Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Sports Sun Care Products by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Sports Sun Care Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Sports Sun Care Products Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Sports Sun Care Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Sports Sun Care Products Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Sports Sun Care Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Sports Sun Care Products Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Sports Sun Care Products Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Sports Sun Care Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Sports Sun Care Products Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Sports Sun Care Products Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Sports Sun Care Products by Regions
4.1 Sports Sun Care Products by Regions
4.1.1 Global Sports Sun Care Products Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Sports Sun Care Products Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Sports Sun Care Products Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Sports Sun Care Products Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Sports Sun Care Products Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Sports Sun Care Products Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Sports Sun Care Products Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Sports Sun Care Products Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Sports Sun Care Products Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Sports Sun Care Products Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Sports Sun Care Products Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Sports Sun Care Products Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Sports Sun Care Products Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Sports Sun Care Products Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Sports Sun Care Products Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Sports Sun Care Products Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Sports Sun Care Products by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Sports Sun Care Products Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Sports Sun Care Products Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Sports Sun Care Products Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Sports Sun Care Products Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Sports Sun Care Products by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Sports Sun Care Products Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Sports Sun Care Products Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Sports Sun Care Products Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Sports Sun Care Products Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Sports Sun Care Products Distributors
10.3 Sports Sun Care Products Customer
11 Global Sports Sun Care Products Market Forecast
11.1 Global Sports Sun Care Products Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Sports Sun Care Products Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Sports Sun Care Products Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Sports Sun Care Products Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Sports Sun Care Products Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Sports Sun Care Products Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Shiseido
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Sports Sun Care Products Product Offered
12.1.3 Shiseido Sports Sun Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Shiseido News
12.2 Avon Products
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Sports Sun Care Products Product Offered
12.2.3 Avon Products Sports Sun Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Avon Products News
12.3 Kao Group
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Sports Sun Care Products Product Offered
12.3.3 Kao Group Sports Sun Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Kao Group News
12.4 Bayer AG
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Sports Sun Care Products Product Offered
12.4.3 Bayer AG Sports Sun Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Bayer AG News
12.5 Edgewell Personal Care
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Sports Sun Care Products Product Offered
12.5.3 Edgewell Personal Care Sports Sun Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Edgewell Personal Care News
12.6 Sun Bear Sunscreen
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Sports Sun Care Products Product Offered
12.6.3 Sun Bear Sunscreen Sports Sun Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Sun Bear Sunscreen News
12.7 Procter & Gamble
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Sports Sun Care Products Product Offered
12.7.3 Procter & Gamble Sports Sun Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Procter & Gamble News
12.8 Beiersdorf AG
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Sports Sun Care Products Product Offered
12.8.3 Beiersdorf AG Sports Sun Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Beiersdorf AG News
12.9 Estee Lauder
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Sports Sun Care Products Product Offered
12.9.3 Estee Lauder Sports Sun Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Estee Lauder News
12.10 The Mentholatum Company, Inc
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Sports Sun Care Products Product Offered
12.10.3 The Mentholatum Company, Inc Sports Sun Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 The Mentholatum Company, Inc News
12.11 CHANDO
12.12 LG Household & Health Care
12.13 AmorePacific Corporation
12.14 L’OREAL PARIS
12.15 Pechoin
12.16 Jahwa
12.17 Johnson & Johnson
12.18 Inoherb
12.19 Unilever
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4155211
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155