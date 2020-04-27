Global Side Channel Blowers Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Side Channel Blowers market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Side Channel Blowers business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Side Channel Blowers market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4227014
This study considers the Side Channel Blowers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Dry Vacuum Pumps
Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump
Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Industrial and Manufacturing
Chemical Processing
Semiconductor & Electronics
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Gardner Denver
Busch Vacuum
Pfeiffer Vacuum
Atlas Copco
Tuthill
ULVAC
Gebr. Becker
Graham
Gast(IDEX)
Dekker
Samson Pump
Value Specializes
PPI Pumps
KNF Neuberger
Sterling SIHI
Ebara
Cutes Corp.
Tsurumi Manufacturing
Wenling Tingwei
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Side Channel Blowers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Side Channel Blowers market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Side Channel Blowers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Side Channel Blowers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Side Channel Blowers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-side-channel-blowers-market-growth-2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Side Channel Blowers Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Side Channel Blowers Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Side Channel Blowers Segment by Type
2.2.1 Dry Vacuum Pumps
2.2.2 Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump
2.2.3 Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Side Channel Blowers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Side Channel Blowers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Side Channel Blowers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Side Channel Blowers Segment by Application
2.4.1 Industrial and Manufacturing
2.4.2 Chemical Processing
2.4.3 Semiconductor & Electronics
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Side Channel Blowers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Side Channel Blowers Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Side Channel Blowers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Side Channel Blowers by Company
3.1 Global Side Channel Blowers Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Side Channel Blowers Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Side Channel Blowers Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Side Channel Blowers Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Side Channel Blowers Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Side Channel Blowers Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Side Channel Blowers Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Side Channel Blowers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Side Channel Blowers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Side Channel Blowers Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Side Channel Blowers by Regions
4.1 Side Channel Blowers by Regions
4.2 Americas Side Channel Blowers Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Side Channel Blowers Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Side Channel Blowers Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Side Channel Blowers Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Side Channel Blowers Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Side Channel Blowers Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Side Channel Blowers by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Side Channel Blowers Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Side Channel Blowers by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Side Channel Blowers Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Side Channel Blowers Distributors
10.3 Side Channel Blowers Customer
11 Global Side Channel Blowers Market Forecast
11.1 Global Side Channel Blowers Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Side Channel Blowers Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Side Channel Blowers Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Side Channel Blowers Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Side Channel Blowers Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Side Channel Blowers Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Gardner Denver
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered
12.1.3 Gardner Denver Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Gardner Denver Latest Developments
12.2 Busch Vacuum
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered
12.2.3 Busch Vacuum Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Busch Vacuum Latest Developments
12.3 Pfeiffer Vacuum
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered
12.3.3 Pfeiffer Vacuum Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Pfeiffer Vacuum Latest Developments
12.4 Atlas Copco
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered
12.4.3 Atlas Copco Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Atlas Copco Latest Developments
12.5 Tuthill
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered
12.5.3 Tuthill Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Tuthill Latest Developments
12.6 ULVAC
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered
12.6.3 ULVAC Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 ULVAC Latest Developments
12.7 Gebr. Becker
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered
12.7.3 Gebr. Becker Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Gebr. Becker Latest Developments
12.8 Graham
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered
12.8.3 Graham Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Graham Latest Developments
12.9 Gast(IDEX)
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered
12.9.3 Gast(IDEX) Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Gast(IDEX) Latest Developments
12.10 Dekker
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered
12.10.3 Dekker Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Dekker Latest Developments
12.11 Samson Pump
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered
12.11.3 Samson Pump Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Samson Pump Latest Developments
12.12 Value Specializes
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered
12.12.3 Value Specializes Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Value Specializes Latest Developments
12.13 PPI Pumps
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered
12.13.3 PPI Pumps Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 PPI Pumps Latest Developments
12.14 KNF Neuberger
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered
12.14.3 KNF Neuberger Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 KNF Neuberger Latest Developments
12.15 Sterling SIHI
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered
12.15.3 Sterling SIHI Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Sterling SIHI Latest Developments
12.16 Ebara
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered
12.16.3 Ebara Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Ebara Latest Developments
12.17 Cutes Corp.
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered
12.17.3 Cutes Corp. Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Cutes Corp. Latest Developments
12.18 Tsurumi Manufacturing
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered
12.18.3 Tsurumi Manufacturing Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Tsurumi Manufacturing Latest Developments
12.19 Wenling Tingwei
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered
12.19.3 Wenling Tingwei Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Wenling Tingwei Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4227014
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155