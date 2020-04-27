Global Side Channel Blowers Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Side Channel Blowers market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Side Channel Blowers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Side Channel Blowers market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Side Channel Blowers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Dry Vacuum Pumps

Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump

Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial and Manufacturing

Chemical Processing

Semiconductor & Electronics

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Gardner Denver

Busch Vacuum

Pfeiffer Vacuum

Atlas Copco

Tuthill

ULVAC

Gebr. Becker

Graham

Gast(IDEX)

Dekker

Samson Pump

Value Specializes

PPI Pumps

KNF Neuberger

Sterling SIHI

Ebara

Cutes Corp.

Tsurumi Manufacturing

Wenling Tingwei

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Side Channel Blowers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Side Channel Blowers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Side Channel Blowers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Side Channel Blowers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Side Channel Blowers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Side Channel Blowers Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Side Channel Blowers Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Side Channel Blowers Segment by Type

2.2.1 Dry Vacuum Pumps

2.2.2 Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump

2.2.3 Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Side Channel Blowers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Side Channel Blowers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Side Channel Blowers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Side Channel Blowers Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industrial and Manufacturing

2.4.2 Chemical Processing

2.4.3 Semiconductor & Electronics

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Side Channel Blowers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Side Channel Blowers Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Side Channel Blowers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Side Channel Blowers by Company

3.1 Global Side Channel Blowers Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Side Channel Blowers Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Side Channel Blowers Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Side Channel Blowers Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Side Channel Blowers Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Side Channel Blowers Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Side Channel Blowers Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Side Channel Blowers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Side Channel Blowers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Side Channel Blowers Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Side Channel Blowers by Regions

4.1 Side Channel Blowers by Regions

4.2 Americas Side Channel Blowers Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Side Channel Blowers Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Side Channel Blowers Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Side Channel Blowers Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Side Channel Blowers Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Side Channel Blowers Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Side Channel Blowers by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Side Channel Blowers Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Side Channel Blowers by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Side Channel Blowers Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Side Channel Blowers Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Side Channel Blowers Distributors

10.3 Side Channel Blowers Customer

11 Global Side Channel Blowers Market Forecast

11.1 Global Side Channel Blowers Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Side Channel Blowers Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Side Channel Blowers Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Side Channel Blowers Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Side Channel Blowers Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Side Channel Blowers Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Gardner Denver

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered

12.1.3 Gardner Denver Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Gardner Denver Latest Developments

12.2 Busch Vacuum

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered

12.2.3 Busch Vacuum Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Busch Vacuum Latest Developments

12.3 Pfeiffer Vacuum

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered

12.3.3 Pfeiffer Vacuum Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Pfeiffer Vacuum Latest Developments

12.4 Atlas Copco

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered

12.4.3 Atlas Copco Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Atlas Copco Latest Developments

12.5 Tuthill

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered

12.5.3 Tuthill Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Tuthill Latest Developments

12.6 ULVAC

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered

12.6.3 ULVAC Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 ULVAC Latest Developments

12.7 Gebr. Becker

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered

12.7.3 Gebr. Becker Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Gebr. Becker Latest Developments

12.8 Graham

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered

12.8.3 Graham Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Graham Latest Developments

12.9 Gast(IDEX)

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered

12.9.3 Gast(IDEX) Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Gast(IDEX) Latest Developments

12.10 Dekker

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered

12.10.3 Dekker Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Dekker Latest Developments

12.11 Samson Pump

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered

12.11.3 Samson Pump Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Samson Pump Latest Developments

12.12 Value Specializes

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered

12.12.3 Value Specializes Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Value Specializes Latest Developments

12.13 PPI Pumps

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered

12.13.3 PPI Pumps Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 PPI Pumps Latest Developments

12.14 KNF Neuberger

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered

12.14.3 KNF Neuberger Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 KNF Neuberger Latest Developments

12.15 Sterling SIHI

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered

12.15.3 Sterling SIHI Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Sterling SIHI Latest Developments

12.16 Ebara

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered

12.16.3 Ebara Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Ebara Latest Developments

12.17 Cutes Corp.

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered

12.17.3 Cutes Corp. Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Cutes Corp. Latest Developments

12.18 Tsurumi Manufacturing

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered

12.18.3 Tsurumi Manufacturing Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Tsurumi Manufacturing Latest Developments

12.19 Wenling Tingwei

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Side Channel Blowers Product Offered

12.19.3 Wenling Tingwei Side Channel Blowers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Wenling Tingwei Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

