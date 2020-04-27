Global Shower Heads Market 2020: Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players Analysis and Forecasts 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Shower Heads market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4042.6 million by 2025, from $ 3422.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Shower Heads business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Shower Heads market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Shower Heads value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Fixed Showerhead
Handheld Showerhead
In 2018, handheld showerhead accounted for a major share of 56% the global shower heads market.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Household
Commercial
Household holds an important share in terms of applications.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Aqualisa
Moen, Inc.
Zoe Industries, Inc.
Grohe AG
Jacuzzi Group Worldwide
Dornbracht
Masco Corporation
Jaquar & Company Private Limited
Hansgrohe AG
Kohler Co.
MX Group
Vigo Industries LLC
TRITON SHOWERS
15 Vola A/S
ROHL LLC
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Shower Heads consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Shower Heads market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Shower Heads manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Shower Heads with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Shower Heads submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Shower Heads Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Shower Heads Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Shower Heads Segment by Type
2.2.1 Fixed Showerhead
2.2.2 Handheld Showerhead
2.3 Shower Heads Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Shower Heads Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Shower Heads Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Shower Heads Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Shower Heads Segment by Application
2.4.1 Household
2.4.2 Commercial
2.5 Shower Heads Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Shower Heads Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Shower Heads Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Shower Heads Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Shower Heads by Company
3.1 Global Shower Heads Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Shower Heads Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Shower Heads Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Shower Heads Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Shower Heads Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Shower Heads Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Shower Heads Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Shower Heads Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Shower Heads Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Shower Heads Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Shower Heads by Regions
4.1 Shower Heads by Regions
4.2 Americas Shower Heads Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Shower Heads Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Shower Heads Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Shower Heads Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Shower Heads Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Shower Heads Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Shower Heads Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Shower Heads Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Shower Heads Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Shower Heads Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Shower Heads Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Shower Heads Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Shower Heads Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Shower Heads Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Shower Heads by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Shower Heads Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Shower Heads Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Shower Heads Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Shower Heads Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Shower Heads by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Shower Heads Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Shower Heads Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Shower Heads Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Shower Heads Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Shower Heads Distributors
10.3 Shower Heads Customer
11 Global Shower Heads Market Forecast
11.1 Global Shower Heads Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Shower Heads Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Shower Heads Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Shower Heads Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Shower Heads Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Shower Heads Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Aqualisa
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Shower Heads Product Offered
12.1.3 Aqualisa Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Aqualisa Latest Developments
12.2 Moen, Inc.
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Shower Heads Product Offered
12.2.3 Moen, Inc. Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Moen, Inc. Latest Developments
12.3 Zoe Industries, Inc.
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Shower Heads Product Offered
12.3.3 Zoe Industries, Inc. Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Zoe Industries, Inc. Latest Developments
12.4 Grohe AG
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Shower Heads Product Offered
12.4.3 Grohe AG Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Grohe AG Latest Developments
12.5 Jacuzzi Group Worldwide
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Shower Heads Product Offered
12.5.3 Jacuzzi Group Worldwide Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Jacuzzi Group Worldwide Latest Developments
12.6 Dornbracht
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Shower Heads Product Offered
12.6.3 Dornbracht Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Dornbracht Latest Developments
12.7 Masco Corporation
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Shower Heads Product Offered
12.7.3 Masco Corporation Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Masco Corporation Latest Developments
12.8 Jaquar & Company Private Limited
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Shower Heads Product Offered
12.8.3 Jaquar & Company Private Limited Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Jaquar & Company Private Limited Latest Developments
12.9 Hansgrohe AG
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Shower Heads Product Offered
12.9.3 Hansgrohe AG Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Hansgrohe AG Latest Developments
12.10 Kohler Co.
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Shower Heads Product Offered
12.10.3 Kohler Co. Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Kohler Co. Latest Developments
12.11 MX Group
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Shower Heads Product Offered
12.11.3 MX Group Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 MX Group Latest Developments
12.12 Vigo Industries LLC
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Shower Heads Product Offered
12.12.3 Vigo Industries LLC Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Vigo Industries LLC Latest Developments
12.13 TRITON SHOWERS
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Shower Heads Product Offered
12.13.3 TRITON SHOWERS Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 TRITON SHOWERS Latest Developments
12.14 15 Vola A/S
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Shower Heads Product Offered
12.14.3 15 Vola A/S Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 15 Vola A/S Latest Developments
12.15 ROHL LLC
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Shower Heads Product Offered
12.15.3 ROHL LLC Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 ROHL LLC Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
