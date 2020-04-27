Global Residential Gateway Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players, Demand Overview and Forecast Research to 2025

In telecommunications networking, a residential gateway (more commonly known as a home router or home gateway) is a device that allows a local area network (LAN) to connect to a wide area network (WAN) via a modem.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Residential Gateway market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Residential Gateway market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Residential Gateway market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Residential Gateway Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 137 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Cisco Systems

• Comtrend

• Huawei Technologies

• Pace

• ZTE

• Actiontec Electronics

• …..

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Modem

• Router

• Network switch

• Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Internet

• STB

• DVR

• Others

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Residential Gateway.

