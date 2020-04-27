Global Off-Highway Air Filters Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Off-Highway Air Filters market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Off-Highway Air Filters business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Off-Highway Air Filters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Off-Highway Air Filters value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Ultra-Efficient Filter

High-Efficiency Filter

Sub high-Efficiency Filter

Medium Efficiency Filter

Primary Filter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cabin

Engine

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

MANN+HUMMEL

Acdelco

Mahle

WIX Filters

Cummins

Donaldson

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Hengst

Denso

Sogefi

APC Filtration

Parker Hannifin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Off-Highway Air Filters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Off-Highway Air Filters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Off-Highway Air Filters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Off-Highway Air Filters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Off-Highway Air Filters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Off-Highway Air Filters Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Off-Highway Air Filters Segment by Type

2.2.1 Ultra-Efficient Filter

2.2.2 High-Efficiency Filter

2.2.3 Sub high-Efficiency Filter

2.2.4 Medium Efficiency Filter

2.2.5 Primary Filter

2.3 Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Off-Highway Air Filters Segment by Application

2.4.1 Cabin

2.4.2 Engine

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Off-Highway Air Filters by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Off-Highway Air Filters Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Off-Highway Air Filters by Regions

4.1 Off-Highway Air Filters by Regions

4.1.1 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Off-Highway Air Filters Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Off-Highway Air Filters Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Off-Highway Air Filters by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Off-Highway Air Filters Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Off-Highway Air Filters by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Off-Highway Air Filters Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Off-Highway Air Filters Distributors

10.3 Off-Highway Air Filters Customer

11 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Market Forecast

11.1 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Off-Highway Air Filters Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 MANN+HUMMEL

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Off-Highway Air Filters Product Offered

12.1.3 MANN+HUMMEL Off-Highway Air Filters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 MANN+HUMMEL News

12.2 Acdelco

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Off-Highway Air Filters Product Offered

12.2.3 Acdelco Off-Highway Air Filters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Acdelco News

12.3 Mahle

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Off-Highway Air Filters Product Offered

12.3.3 Mahle Off-Highway Air Filters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Mahle News

12.4 WIX Filters

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Off-Highway Air Filters Product Offered

12.4.3 WIX Filters Off-Highway Air Filters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 WIX Filters News

12.5 Cummins

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Off-Highway Air Filters Product Offered

12.5.3 Cummins Off-Highway Air Filters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Cummins News

12.6 Donaldson

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Off-Highway Air Filters Product Offered

12.6.3 Donaldson Off-Highway Air Filters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Donaldson News

12.7 Ahlstrom-Munksjö

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Off-Highway Air Filters Product Offered

12.7.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Off-Highway Air Filters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö News

12.8 Hengst

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Off-Highway Air Filters Product Offered

12.8.3 Hengst Off-Highway Air Filters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Hengst News

12.9 Denso

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Off-Highway Air Filters Product Offered

12.9.3 Denso Off-Highway Air Filters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Denso News

12.10 Sogefi

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Off-Highway Air Filters Product Offered

12.10.3 Sogefi Off-Highway Air Filters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Sogefi News

12.11 APC Filtration

12.12 Parker Hannifin

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

