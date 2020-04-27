Global Laser Displacement Sensor Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors and Forecast Research to 2025

Laser displacement sensors and meters are comprised of a light-emitting element and a position sensitive detector (PSD) and detect targets using triangulation. A semiconductor laser is used as the light emitting element. A lens focuses the beam on the target.

The target reflects the beam back through the lens where it is focused on the position-sensitive detector (PSD), forming a beam spot. The beam spot moves as the target moves. Displacement can be determined by detecting the movement of the beam spot.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Laser Displacement Sensor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 3490 million US$ in 2024, from 2140 million US$ in 2019 .The laser displacement sensor market is predicted to witness an exponential growth in the forthcoming years on the back of rising trend of industrial automation along with cost saving practices in quality control. This is leading laser displacement sensors to find application across a number of application areas such as robotics, machine tools, and material handling among others.

Apart from this, rising use of laser displacement sensors in consumer electronics and automotive sectors coupled with their rising demand from other industries is immensely benefitting the laser displacement sensor market, globally. At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the laser displacement sensor industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe, USA and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• SICK

• KEYENCE

• Panasonic

• COGNEX

• Turck

• OMRON

• ELAG

• …..

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• 300mm

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Automotive Industry

• Aerospace & Military Industry

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Electronics and Photovoltaic Industry

• Others

