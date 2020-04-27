Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Isoprene Rubber (IR) market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1559.4 million by 2025, from $ 1357.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Isoprene Rubber (IR) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Isoprene Rubber (IR) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Isoprene Rubber (IR) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Medical Grade

Industrial Grade

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Tires and Tire Products

Mechanical Rubber Products

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Yikesi

KauchukSterlitamak

Goodyear Chemical

Kraton

Sibur

Kuraray

Zeon

Karbochem

JSR

Luhua

Tpi New Material

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Isoprene Rubber (IR) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Isoprene Rubber (IR) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Isoprene Rubber (IR) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Isoprene Rubber (IR) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Isoprene Rubber (IR) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Medical Grade

2.2.2 Industrial Grade

2.3 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Tires and Tire Products

2.4.2 Mechanical Rubber Products

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) by Company

3.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Isoprene Rubber (IR) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Isoprene Rubber (IR) by Regions

4.1 Isoprene Rubber (IR) by Regions

4.2 Americas Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Isoprene Rubber (IR) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Isoprene Rubber (IR) Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Distributors

10.3 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Customer

11 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered

12.1.3 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Latest Developments

12.2 Yikesi

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered

12.2.3 Yikesi Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Yikesi Latest Developments

12.3 KauchukSterlitamak

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered

12.3.3 KauchukSterlitamak Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 KauchukSterlitamak Latest Developments

12.4 Goodyear Chemical

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered

12.4.3 Goodyear Chemical Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Goodyear Chemical Latest Developments

12.5 Kraton

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered

12.5.3 Kraton Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Kraton Latest Developments

12.6 Sibur

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered

12.6.3 Sibur Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Sibur Latest Developments

12.7 Kuraray

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered

12.7.3 Kuraray Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Kuraray Latest Developments

12.8 Zeon

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered

12.8.3 Zeon Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Zeon Latest Developments

12.9 Karbochem

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered

12.9.3 Karbochem Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Karbochem Latest Developments

12.10 JSR

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered

12.10.3 JSR Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 JSR Latest Developments

12.11 Luhua

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered

12.11.3 Luhua Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Luhua Latest Developments

12.12 Tpi New Material

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered

12.12.3 Tpi New Material Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Tpi New Material Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

