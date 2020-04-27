Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Isoprene Rubber (IR) market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1559.4 million by 2025, from $ 1357.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Isoprene Rubber (IR) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Isoprene Rubber (IR) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Isoprene Rubber (IR) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Medical Grade
Industrial Grade
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Tires and Tire Products
Mechanical Rubber Products
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Yikesi
KauchukSterlitamak
Goodyear Chemical
Kraton
Sibur
Kuraray
Zeon
Karbochem
JSR
Luhua
Tpi New Material
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Isoprene Rubber (IR) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Isoprene Rubber (IR) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Isoprene Rubber (IR) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Isoprene Rubber (IR) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Isoprene Rubber (IR) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Medical Grade
2.2.2 Industrial Grade
2.3 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Tires and Tire Products
2.4.2 Mechanical Rubber Products
2.4.3 Other
2.5 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) by Company
3.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Isoprene Rubber (IR) Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Isoprene Rubber (IR) by Regions
4.1 Isoprene Rubber (IR) by Regions
4.2 Americas Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Isoprene Rubber (IR) Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Isoprene Rubber (IR) Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Distributors
10.3 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Customer
11 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Forecast
11.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered
12.1.3 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Latest Developments
12.2 Yikesi
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered
12.2.3 Yikesi Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Yikesi Latest Developments
12.3 KauchukSterlitamak
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered
12.3.3 KauchukSterlitamak Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 KauchukSterlitamak Latest Developments
12.4 Goodyear Chemical
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered
12.4.3 Goodyear Chemical Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Goodyear Chemical Latest Developments
12.5 Kraton
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered
12.5.3 Kraton Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Kraton Latest Developments
12.6 Sibur
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered
12.6.3 Sibur Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Sibur Latest Developments
12.7 Kuraray
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered
12.7.3 Kuraray Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Kuraray Latest Developments
12.8 Zeon
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered
12.8.3 Zeon Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Zeon Latest Developments
12.9 Karbochem
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered
12.9.3 Karbochem Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Karbochem Latest Developments
12.10 JSR
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered
12.10.3 JSR Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 JSR Latest Developments
12.11 Luhua
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered
12.11.3 Luhua Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Luhua Latest Developments
12.12 Tpi New Material
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Isoprene Rubber (IR) Product Offered
12.12.3 Tpi New Material Isoprene Rubber (IR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Tpi New Material Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
