Global hydraulic excavator market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 2.25% in the forecast to 2026. Increasing awareness about global warming and growing demand for commercial and residential spaces are the factor for the growth of this market.

Leading Players operating in the Hydraulic Excavator Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Caterpillar,

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.,

AB Volvo,

JCB,

Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery,

Telcon Ltd,

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, among others

What’s Driving the Hydraulic Excavator market growth?

Increasing construction of the green building acts as a driver for this market growth

Growing popularity of hybrid technology will propel the

Rising need for large-scale project management is also driving the growth of this market

Growing urbanization and increasing spending on the construction industry will also augment the market growth

Competitive Landscape and Hydraulic Excavator Market Share Analysis

Hydraulic Excavator market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Hydraulic Excavator market.

Key Market Segmentation

By Type (Crawler, Mini, Wheeled), Power Rating (0-300 HP, 301-500 HP, Above 501 HP), End- User (Contractors, Rental providers, Others), Geography

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

To comprehend Global Hydraulic Excavator market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Hydraulic Excavator market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Market Competitors: Hydraulic Excavator Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hydraulic excavator market are Caterpillar, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Komatsu India Pvt. Ltd., AB Volvo, JCB, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery, Telcon Ltd, UTD Motor, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd, Bobcat Company., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Pon Cat, SANY GROUP, SCHWING Stetter (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Hekuang Heavy Industry Machinery Co.,Ltd, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd., Doosan Infracore, Deere & Company., TML Technik GmbH., among others.

Global Hydraulic Excavator Market Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this Hydraulic Excavator report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Schwing Stetter India (SSI) announced the launch of XE80C, XE140I and XE215 C which is a new generation XCMG crawler hydraulic excavators which is specially designed for construction and mining industry. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand for the hydraulic excavators in different industries and with advance technologies they will be able to serve better and smart products to the market

In February 2019, Tata Hitachi announced the launch of their two new backhoe loader Shinrai Backhoe and EX130 Super+ hydraulic excavators. This new products have new technologies and advanced feature in order to meet the need and requirement of the people

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Hydraulic Excavator Market, By Type

7 Hydraulic Excavator Market, By Organization Size

8 Hydraulic Excavator Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

