Global Face Recognition Systems Market 2020 | status and outlook Growth Challenges & Top key Players, Forecast 2025

The global Face Recognition Systems market size was 530 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1430 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.2% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Face Recognition Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Face Recognition Systems market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report studies the Face Recognition Systems market, a face recognition system is a computer application capable of identifying or verifying a person from a digital image or a video frame from a video source. One of the ways to do this is by comparing selected facial features from the image and a face database.

Currently, the market is primarily driven by robust technological advancements for development of efficient surveillance systems required by civil and government agencies. This is due to rising instances of criminal and terrorist activities and identification of fraud cases across the globe. Moreover, facial recognition systems that can scan images in all environmental conditions are being developed using 3D facial recognition technology. This would help overcome the barriers of 2D facial recognition technology that include light and pose deflections of the object. However, restrictions on users to share their personal details i.e. covert monitoring of an individual, is expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, increased adoption of facial recognition in web applications for picture tagging, social interaction, and others is expected to drive the demand for facial recognition in future.

The global facial recognition market is analyzed on the basis of parameters such as type of technology, end-use industry and geographic regions. Of the different technology types, the 2D facial recognition technology segment contributed a significant revenue share ?about 59.67%? in the global market in 2016. This is due to the adoption and acceptance of 2D facial recognition technology in surveillance, which is primarily due to its low cost and easy installation using existing cameras. The market for 3D facial recognition technology, that offers better and accurate results, is expected to record steady growth as compared to 2D technology. Furthermore, the facial recognition market is witnessing development of facial analytics systems that help generate descriptive metadata about a given face, apart from simple identification. This has resulted in the use of facial recognition technique as both identification and authentication tools.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

NEC Corporation

Safran Group

Gemalto

Ayonix

Crossmatch Technologies

Aware Inc

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2D Face Recognition

3D Face Recognition

Thermal Face Recognition

Market segment by Application, split into

Emotion Recognition

Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Face Recognition Systems in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Face Recognition Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Face Recognition Systems Manufacturers

Face Recognition Systems Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Face Recognition Systems Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Face Recognition Systems market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

