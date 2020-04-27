Global Current Sensing Resistor Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors and Forecast Research to 2025

A current sensor resistor is a device that detects and converts current to an easily measured output voltage, which is proportional to the current through the measured path. Current sensing resistors are a rapidly growing technology focused on regulation and monitoring of power from a supply to an end device. Current sensing resistors are used for a wide variety of handheld electronic devices.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the current sensing resistor industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Taiwan and china. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with china’s companies, the manufacturing cost is disadvantage.

As the China’s current sensing resistor manufacturer’s production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Yageo

• VISHAY

• Bourns

• TT Electronics

• ROHM

• Viking

• Cyntec

• …..

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Thick Film

• Thin Film

• Metal Plate

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Through Hole

• SMD – Solder

• Bolt-on To A Chassis

The worldwide market for Current Sensing Resistor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Current Sensing Resistor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

