Global Contrast Medium Market 2020: Industry Share, Size, Trends, Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Manufacturers and Forecast Research to 2025

Contrast Medium (or contrast agents) is a substance used to increase the contrast of structures or fluids within the body in medical imaging. Contrast agents absorb or alter external electromagnetism or ultrasound, which is different from radiopharmaceuticals, which emit radiation themselves. Contrast Medium; enhance the radio density in a target tissue or structure.

Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%. The worldwide market for Contrast Medium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 6340 million US$ in 2024, from 4790 million US$ in 2019.This report focuses on the Contrast Medium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Contrast Medium Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 115 pages

Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Bayer • Bracco Imaging • Guerbet Group • Hengrui Medicine • … Market Segment by Type, covers:

• X-ray & CT • MRI • Ultrasound

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Hospitals • Clinics

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Contrast Medium:

Chapter 1: Describe Contrast Medium Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force. Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Contrast Medium, with sales, revenue, and price of Contrast Medium, in 2015 and 2017. Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017. Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Contrast Medium, for each region, from 2011 to 2017. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions. Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017. Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Contrast Medium forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022. Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Contrast Medium sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview 2 Manufacturers Profiles 3 Global Contrast Medium Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer 4 Global Contrast Medium Market Size by Regions 5 North America Contrast Medium by Countries 6 Europe Contrast Medium Revenue by Countries 7 Asia-Pacific Contrast Medium by Countries 8 South America Contrast Medium by Countries 9 Middle East and Africa Contrast Medium by Countries 10 Global Contrast Medium Segment by Type 11 Global Contrast Medium Segment by Application 12 Contrast Medium Forecast (2018-2024) 13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

