Global Cell Culture Media Market 2020: by Region, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast Till 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Cell Culture Media market will register a 8.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2643 million by 2025, from $ 1885 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cell Culture Media business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cell Culture Media market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Cell Culture Media value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Classical Media & Salts
Serum-free Media
Stem Cell Media
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
Tissue Culture & Engineering
Gene Therapy
Cytogenetic
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Life Technologies
Takara
Corning (Cellgro)
Thermo Fisher
Merck Millipore
Sigma-Aldrich
BD
GE Healthcare
HiMedia
Lonza
CellGenix
Zenbio
PromoCell
Atlanta Biologicals
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cell Culture Media consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Cell Culture Media market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cell Culture Media manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cell Culture Media with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Cell Culture Media submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cell Culture Media Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Cell Culture Media Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Cell Culture Media Segment by Type
2.2.1 Classical Media & Salts
2.2.2 Serum-free Media
2.2.3 Stem Cell Media
2.3 Cell Culture Media Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Cell Culture Media Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Cell Culture Media Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Cell Culture Media Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Cell Culture Media Segment by Application
2.4.1 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
2.4.2 Tissue Culture & Engineering
2.4.3 Gene Therapy
2.4.4 Cytogenetic
2.5 Cell Culture Media Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Cell Culture Media Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Cell Culture Media Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Cell Culture Media Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Cell Culture Media by Company
3.1 Global Cell Culture Media Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Cell Culture Media Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Cell Culture Media Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Cell Culture Media Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Cell Culture Media Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Cell Culture Media Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Cell Culture Media Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Cell Culture Media Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Cell Culture Media Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Cell Culture Media Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Cell Culture Media by Regions
4.1 Cell Culture Media by Regions
4.2 Americas Cell Culture Media Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Cell Culture Media Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Cell Culture Media Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Cell Culture Media Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Cell Culture Media Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Cell Culture Media Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Cell Culture Media Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Cell Culture Media Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Cell Culture Media Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Cell Culture Media Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Cell Culture Media Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Cell Culture Media Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Cell Culture Media Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Cell Culture Media Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Cell Culture Media by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Cell Culture Media Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Cell Culture Media Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Cell Culture Media Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Cell Culture Media Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Cell Culture Media by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Cell Culture Media Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Cell Culture Media Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Cell Culture Media Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Cell Culture Media Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Cell Culture Media Distributors
10.3 Cell Culture Media Customer
11 Global Cell Culture Media Market Forecast
11.1 Global Cell Culture Media Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Cell Culture Media Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Cell Culture Media Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Cell Culture Media Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Cell Culture Media Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Cell Culture Media Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Life Technologies
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Cell Culture Media Product Offered
12.1.3 Life Technologies Cell Culture Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Life Technologies Latest Developments
12.2 Takara
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Cell Culture Media Product Offered
12.2.3 Takara Cell Culture Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Takara Latest Developments
12.3 Corning (Cellgro)
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Cell Culture Media Product Offered
12.3.3 Corning (Cellgro) Cell Culture Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Corning (Cellgro) Latest Developments
12.4 Thermo Fisher
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Cell Culture Media Product Offered
12.4.3 Thermo Fisher Cell Culture Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Thermo Fisher Latest Developments
12.5 Merck Millipore
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Cell Culture Media Product Offered
12.5.3 Merck Millipore Cell Culture Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Merck Millipore Latest Developments
12.6 Sigma-Aldrich
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Cell Culture Media Product Offered
12.6.3 Sigma-Aldrich Cell Culture Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Sigma-Aldrich Latest Developments
12.7 BD
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Cell Culture Media Product Offered
12.7.3 BD Cell Culture Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 BD Latest Developments
12.8 GE Healthcare
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Cell Culture Media Product Offered
12.8.3 GE Healthcare Cell Culture Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 GE Healthcare Latest Developments
12.9 HiMedia
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Cell Culture Media Product Offered
12.9.3 HiMedia Cell Culture Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 HiMedia Latest Developments
12.10 Lonza
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Cell Culture Media Product Offered
12.10.3 Lonza Cell Culture Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Lonza Latest Developments
12.11 CellGenix
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Cell Culture Media Product Offered
12.11.3 CellGenix Cell Culture Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 CellGenix Latest Developments
12.12 Zenbio
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Cell Culture Media Product Offered
12.12.3 Zenbio Cell Culture Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Zenbio Latest Developments
12.13 PromoCell
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Cell Culture Media Product Offered
12.13.3 PromoCell Cell Culture Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 PromoCell Latest Developments
12.14 Atlanta Biologicals
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Cell Culture Media Product Offered
12.14.3 Atlanta Biologicals Cell Culture Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Atlanta Biologicals Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
